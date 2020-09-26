Visual Order Tracking EA

5
The Visual Order Tracking (VOT) EA makes trade history and performance metrics visible on the chart in four ways: 1) Draw History of closed and open trades with arrows, lines and trade result numbers (pips, $ profit, % profit, % change); 2) Trade Manager to show Open, SL and TP levels as vivid horizontal lines with dynamic specs and partial closing options; 3) Summary Trade Panel to show sortable table of open and closed trade summaries by symbol, lots, pips, profit and advanced stats; and 4) Open Trade Panel to show sortable table of open trades by Symbol Ticket, Type, Lots, Profit, pips, SL pips, SL, TP, Spread, Magic, Comment and Close Button. With advanced filtering and multi-symbol chart switching control, you can now fully visualize the trade dynamics, exposure and history of any or all strategies and symbols on your chart. 

Try the free version for AUDJPY, USDJPY, USDCAD, NZDUSD.

To have VOT work with another EA on same chart, check out the VOT indicator -- demo or full version.  

Join our telegram discussion group here

Visual Order Tracking EA is a four-in-one: 

I. Draw History Tool: 

  • Displays (with show/hide options in inputs and as dashboard buttons) open and/or closed order arrows, lines and trade result numbers

  • Displays (with show/hide options in inputs and as dashboard buttons) 4 key trade result numbers for closed or open trades: 1) profit in the deposit currency; 2) pips or points; 3)  profit % of balance; 4) % change related to open.

  • Determine profit % in balance from terminal balance or custom balance. 

  • Change colors of arrows, lines, and text for profitable/losing buy and sell positions 

  • Change font and size (Font, Font size) of trade result numbers

  • Display all trades within a historical range

  • Move easily between different chart symbols: click on any symbol in dashboard to switch to target symbol in same chart, to see visual tracking information for that symbol

  • Optionally download trades from a csv file obtained from a monitoring service rather than the account history. Save the file into \data folder\MQL4\Files\ and specify its name and correct time shift in order to see the trades on your terminal’s chart. More info and sample here

II. Trade Manager Tool

  • Left click once any open trade text box to show Open, SL and TP levels as vivid horizontal lines, along with fixed distance in pips/profit from open to level info on top of line. Left click on any of these SL/TP levels will show the dynamic distance in pips/profit close to level info on top of line. A second left click will exit these visual SL/TP levels. 

  • Left click twice on any open trade textbox to show advanced trade details in a trade ticket popup. 

  • If using the VOT EA, you will also see the partial close options in the first tab of popup, advanced trade details in second tab. 

III. Summary Trade Panel

  • Display summary trade results by Symbol, Trades, Buys, Sells, Buy Lots, Sell Lots, Profit, Pips, Net P/L. 
  • Hover over [Info] icon to display any symbol’s statistics: trade frequency, win rate, profit/loss ratio, profit factor, expectancy, success score, breakeven rate, and draw down. 
  • [New] blue/grey buttons to show ClsOpen (Close & Open trades), ClsOny (Close Trades Only), and OpOnly (Open Trades Only). OpenOnly acts like an iExposure indicator. 

IV. [NEW] Open Trade Panel

  • Open Trades Panel shows open orders by Symbol Ticket, Type, Lots, Profit, pips, SL pips, StopLoss, TakeProfit, Spread, Magic, Comment.
  • Option to close (X button) any order (in VOT EA).

Common to both Panels: 

  • Display only trades from the advanced filtering system: equal/not equal, contain/not contain, for symbol, magic, comment, and ticket. 
  • Teal buttons at bottom shows/hides the different draw history elements: Open, Close, Pending, $, Pips, % Balance, % Movement. 
  • Move (and/or minimize) to any corner of the screen. 
Note on key difference between VOT indicator and VOT EA: VOT indicator allows you to work with any other EAs on the same chart, whereas the VOT EA gives you the additional (very cool) feature of partially closing open trades by percent or custom lots on the chart, or in the Open Trade Panel. VOT EA can also be run with the visual backtester to simulate trading in order to see how the VOT looks and feels before purchase or for testing trade ideas. 
Reviews 2
Wolfgang Rockert
2455
Wolfgang Rockert 2021.04.25 10:45 
 

Good Idea to see fast what happen with your Baskets of Trades, you get all Info about PF, DD % of Loss Winn Trades and more

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4.7 (10)
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Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
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If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
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5 (4)
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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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gairey99
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gairey99 2022.11.23 01:18 
 

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Wolfgang Rockert
2455
Wolfgang Rockert 2021.04.25 10:45 
 

Good Idea to see fast what happen with your Baskets of Trades, you get all Info about PF, DD % of Loss Winn Trades and more

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