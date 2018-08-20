PRI Indicator

This indicator is a high-quality indicator that generates trading signals on the basis of price range. The indicator contains five variables for settings, for each position separately. With the Price Range indicator it is possible to trade and test strategies on all instrument such as Forex, commodities and stocks and also on all Timeframes. The indicator was designed to capture larger and long-term movements on the market, but it can also be used for short-term price movements on the market.

The indicator contains basic setting values C-Pmin-Pmax-P1-D. Since the indicator offers the possibility to set these values separately for each position, these values are specified in the settings for the Long position as LongC-LongPmin-LongPmax-LongP1-LongD and for the Short position ShortC-ShortPmin-ShortPmax-ShortP1-ShortD.

Advantages of the PRI indicator:

High-quality trading signals
Possibility of creating a large amount of your own trading strategies
The indicator can be used for Forex, commodities and Stocks
The indicator can be used on all Timeframes
The indicator provides a long-term trading and intraday trading
Settings for Long or Short position
The PRI indicator captures larger and longer-term movement

Indicator setting:

Long signal: True/False (If is set True, so Long signals are displayed)
Short signal: True/False (If is set True, so Short signals are displayed)
Long_C: (Number of candlesticks that is counted back)
Long_Pmin: (Minimum price range)
Long_Pmax: (Maximum price range)
Long_P1: (Percentage of price range)
Long_D: (Number of candlesticks when condition should be met)
Short_C: (Number of candlesticks that is counted back)
Short_Pmin: (Minimum price range)
Short_Pmax: (Maximum price range)
Short_P1: (Percentage of price range)
Short_D: (Number of candlesticks when condition should be met)
ShowLine: True/False (If is set True, so the line is displayed on chart when signal was generated)
BarsBack: (Number of bars back on which should be displayed signals from indicator)
 

You can to preview some backtest results of strategies, that are based on this indicator.

All backtests are created with In/Out sample data. Out sample data are tested from 01/2011. Strategies on the backtests are rather conservative strategies and it is tested on daily timeframe.

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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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