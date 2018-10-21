Reanimator FAN

Reanimator was made not like an ExpertAdvisor which make deals for taking Big Profit or something like that.
His target is - to try to go back from big looses using the formula for Lot calculation. This formula based on our Drawndawn and Target-Price to get Breakeven.


Sometime we have situation where we have big drawdawn and the price should go, for example, up. And we are sure, the price will move 100 points higher.
For example: "Oh! The price will reach the Target 100 points, for sure!".
In this case we put in our Settigns these 100 points, and our ExpertAdviser will calculate which Lot exactly do we need to close all our Orders in Breakeven  if our Target will be reached.


Inputs:


MagicNumber Set/Check

here we set our MagicNumber, which is for analysed Orders is needed.

0 = means all orders opened manually


CheckAllOrders 

if "CheckAllOrders = true" - Expert Advisor will analyse ALL your orders to calculate our Drawdawn on this Symbol(EURUSD in this case).

To ulocking this Point for "analysing just on this Symbol" (i mean if you want to calculate your Drawdawn on the WHOLE account, not just on Current Symbol) - its for free, but after purchasing the product.


Distance to Renimation (Point)

This is distance bewtween CurrentPrice and the New Level for Breakeven.


Profit in Money

its helpful in case you want to get for example 50 dollars, instead monitoring and closing the Orders manualy - by pushing the Button CLOSE


Video Reanimator FAN
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GRID Manual v02
Clim Fandeev
Utilities
Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader. The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade. The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid. The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual. With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in
RSI Dashboard
Clim Fandeev
Indicators
Multicurrency RSI indicator that works on any set of timeframes. The set of symbols is chosen from the Market Watch of the terminal. The table is customizable (color, width, font size, line height, column width) Alerts and sending push-notification on a smartphone. Adjustable Parameters: Signal_Bar - choose a bar for analysis (current or closed) 6 switches for timeframe sets Indicator_Period - period of the RSI indicator Level_Signal - the level of the indicator value to generate signal (the op
Swing MorningFlat v02
Clim Fandeev
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the famous Morning channel breakout strategy. At the appointed hour, the EA plots a channel using High and Low of the specified number of candles of the selected Timeframe . Filtering is performed by the size of the channel range. The BuyStop and SellStop orders with the initial lot are placed at the channel boundaries. If one of the pending orders triggers, the other one is deleted. The EA marks the Breakeven price on the chart with yellow icons. If the price pas
Trailing Complex v02
Clim Fandeev
Experts
Trailing Complex is a Stop Loss trailing system that includes 9 components: Setting SL on the level based on the specified loss percentage of the deposit. Moving SL to breakeven. Standard trailing. PriceChennel based trailing. Fractals based trailing. The ATR indicator based trailing. MA based trailing Parabolic SAR based trailing Trailing based on a user drawn trend line. Any of the components can work alone or in combination with others. System settings allow to work with one symbol and scan a
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