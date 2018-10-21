Reanimator FAN

Reanimator was made not like an ExpertAdvisor which make deals for taking Big Profit or something like that.

His target is - to try to go back from big looses using the formula for Lot calculation. This formula based on our Drawndawn and Target-Price to get Breakeven.









Sometime we have situation where we have big drawdawn and the price should go, for example, up. And we are sure, the price will move 100 points higher.

For example: "Oh! The price will reach the Target 100 points, for sure!". In this case we put in our Settigns these 100 points, and our ExpertAdviser will calculate which Lot exactly do we need to close all our Orders in Breakeven if our Target will be reached.



Inputs:





MagicNumber Set/Check

here we set our MagicNumber, which is for analysed Orders is needed. 0 = means all orders opened manually





CheckAllOrders

if "CheckAllOrders = true" - Expert Advisor will analyse ALL your orders to calculate our Drawdawn on this Symbol(EURUSD in this case). To ulocking this Point for "analysing just on this Symbol" (i mean if you want to calculate your Drawdawn on the WHOLE account, not just on Current Symbol) - its for free, but after purchasing the product.







Distance to Renimation (Point)

This is distance bewtween CurrentPrice and the New Level for Breakeven.







Profit in Money

its helpful in case you want to get for example 50 dollars, instead monitoring and closing the Orders manualy - by pushing the Button CLOSE



