Mega Spikes Max

Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications.

Features

The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe.

Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calculations for each signal.

Alert system sends notifications via push messages, email, sound alerts, and on-screen displays. Multi-language support available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Malay.

Supported Symbols

Boom 500 Index, Boom 900 Index ,Boom 600 Index , Crash 1000, Crash 500, Crash 900  Index SPIKE TRADING ONLY

Input Parameters

Alert Settings:

  • Language selection (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Malay)
  • Alert name customization
  • Enable/disable email alerts
  • Enable/disable sound and popup alerts
  • Enable/disable push notifications

Money Management:

  • Enable money manager
  • Lot size 1, 2, 3 for profit estimates
  • Include stop loss in estimates

Stop Loss Settings:

  • Risk amount in dollars
  • Lot size for trade calculations

Indicator Properties

  • Indicator type: Chart window
  • Arrow indicators for buy/sell signals
  • Non-repainting arrows
  • Customizable colors and sizes

Installation

Load the indicator on any supported chart. Configure notification preferences in the input panel. The system will automatically monitor market conditions and generate alerts when conditions are met.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform M5 timeframe recommended Works on demo and live accounts

Important Notice

This is a technical analysis tool. Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should understand synthetic indices characteristics before trading.

Antonio Villanueva
81
Antonio Villanueva 2025.09.25 16:20 
 

Hello, I bought this indicator, but it is not effective. Most of the signals are not effective. They need to improve it so I can change my comment.

paulo3391
66
paulo3391 2025.09.06 23:09 
 

I bought this indicator expecting consistency, but the experience was very uneven. Sometimes it gets it right and other times it fails without any clear logic, which makes it unprofitable in the long run. It works more as a visual tool than as an actual trading strategy. I do not recommend purchasing it if you are looking for stable results, as it does not offer sufficient statistical advantage or reliability to trade with real money.

Niccyril Chirindo
5041
Reply from developer Niccyril Chirindo 2025.09.06 23:43
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback. We’re sorry to hear that your experience with the indicator did not meet your expectations. Our tools are designed primarily as supportive analysis aids and not as stand-alone trading strategies, since market conditions can vary greatly. We truly value your input, as it helps us improve. If you’d like, please reach out to our support team so we can better understand the challenges you faced and offer guidance on how to get the best out of the indicator. Your success matters to us, and we’re committed to helping you trade with more confidence.
shiller802
57
shiller802 2024.10.07 06:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Niccyril Chirindo
5041
Reply from developer Niccyril Chirindo 2025.05.27 14:08
Thanks Man
