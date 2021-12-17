Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications.

Features

The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe.

Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calculations for each signal.

Alert system sends notifications via push messages, email, sound alerts, and on-screen displays. Multi-language support available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Malay.

Supported Symbols

Boom 500 Index, Boom 900 Index ,Boom 600 Index , Crash 1000, Crash 500, Crash 900 Index SPIKE TRADING ONLY

Input Parameters

Alert Settings:

Language selection (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Malay)

Alert name customization

Enable/disable email alerts

Enable/disable sound and popup alerts

Enable/disable push notifications

Money Management:

Enable money manager

Lot size 1, 2, 3 for profit estimates

Include stop loss in estimates

Stop Loss Settings:

Risk amount in dollars

Lot size for trade calculations

Indicator Properties

Indicator type: Chart window

Arrow indicators for buy/sell signals

Non-repainting arrows

Customizable colors and sizes

Installation

Load the indicator on any supported chart. Configure notification preferences in the input panel. The system will automatically monitor market conditions and generate alerts when conditions are met.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform M5 timeframe recommended Works on demo and live accounts

Important Notice

This is a technical analysis tool. Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should understand synthetic indices characteristics before trading.