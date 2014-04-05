ZLMA Trend Candles indicator uses an enhanced Zero-Lag Moving Average to highlight key trend shifts, repainting candles in real time. It reacts faster than traditional moving averages, helping you spot potential market turns earlier. Gain clear entry and exit signals and filter out market noise with ease! This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129279

1. What Is ZLMA Trend Candles?

ZLMA Trend Candles is a MetaTrader 4/5 indicator based on the Zero-Lag Moving Average (ZLMA). It applies an advanced formula that smooths out price noise without the lag often seen in traditional moving averages. When ZLMA indicates an uptrend, the candles are colored in one hue; when it signals a downtrend, they shift to another color. 2. How It Works



- Zero-Lag MA Calculation: It’s done in two steps. First, a standard EMA of closing prices is calculated. Then a correction step is applied, and finally, a second EMA is taken of the corrected data. - Color-Coded Candles: * If ZLMA is higher than it was a few bars ago (the Lookback parameter), candles are colored bullish. * If lower, they turn bearish. * This offers an immediate visual cue when the market starts to change direction. 3. Key Advantages

