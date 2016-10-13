Pan PrizMA

The indicator builds a moving line based on interpolation by a polynomial of 1-4 powers and/or a function consisting of a sum of 1-5 sine curves. Various combinations are possible, for example, a sum of three sine curves about a second order parabola. The resulting line can be extrapolated by any of the specified functions and for various distances both as a single point at each indicator step (unchangeable line), and as a specified (re-painted) function segment for visualization.

More details: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18363#!tab=comments

The indicator involves four lines. Each successive indicator line is based on the results of a previous one. Each line, except the first one, can be averaging or extrapolating depending on a specified direction


Linear interpolation

We need at least two points for a straight line, three points for a square parabola, four ones for a cubic parabola, etc. A straight line is an arithmetic progression allowing you to obtain a third point after the first two ones: E3 = (E2-E1)+E2 = 2*E2 – E1 is a difference first-order equation for equidistant points (similar to the equation after the reduction of all Lagrange equation ratios).


Trigonometric interpolation

Use the double angle sine equation: Sin 2a = 2 * Cos a * Sin a. We can prove its validity geometrically as Sin 2a = 2 * Cos a * Sin a - 0 and Sin 3a = 2 * Cos a * Sin 2a - Sin a, etc., where Cos a is a one step angle cosine, while Sin is in fact the appropriate chart value. In that case, a difference first-order equation for the sine curve about zero looks as follows: E3 = 2 * Cos a * E2 - E1. Here we can see a perfect analogy with the straight line equation. In the indicator, transition from trigonometric equations to linear ones is performed by assigning the period equal to one. Cos 360 is equal to 1 turning the equation into a linear one.


External variables (using the first two lines as examples)

  • line_1_power =12 - interpolating line power. For the trigonometric function, power 2 corresponds to a single sine curve about the constant. Power 3 corresponds to a single sine curve about the inclined line. Power 4 corresponds either to a single sine curve about the square parabola, or two sine curves about the constant, etc. In this case, power 12 at the six periods specified below corresponds to the function comprised of 6 sinusoids about the constant.
  • line_1_leverage =10 - interpolation leverage. The equivalent of the smoothing period. In particular, the line of interpolation by the power of one fully corresponds to standard EMA with a double period value.
  • line_1_interval =1 - interval between adjacent points used in the calculation (not to be confused with the leverage). In particular, the straight line connects three points (two of them being adjacent, while the remaining one is at the leverage distance).
  • line_1_period_1=6 - sinusoid curve period if the function is trigonometric. If the function is linear, the value of 1 is set.
  • line_1_period_2=7.5
  • line_1_period_3=10
  • line_1_period_4=20
  • line_1_period_5=60
  • line_1_period_6=240
  • line_1_shift =0 - indicator line shift. By default, the lines are plotted considering the leverage shift.
  • XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX1=2 - separator for parameters of different lines, for clarity.
  • line_2_trend =1 - line calculation direction: (-1) - smoothing, (1) - extrapolation.
  • line_2_power =10 - interpolating line power. If the remaining parameters are similar to the smoothing ones, the second line passes through the last bar open point. Powers 1001, 1002, 1003-1009, 1010 extrapolate the function segment. The function segment is re-painted at each bar and is necessary only for visualization.
  • line_2_leverage =8 - interpolation leverage, at each value the indicator draws one point at the distance of this leverage, which is not redrawn during the bar formation, as it is based on the opening price. In case of powers 1001, 1002, 1003-1009, 1010, it sets the plotted function segment line.

There may be external parameter combinations taking the line far away from the current price. The easiest way is to open a beginning of a chart and examine the line. For example, interpolation using a polynomial greater than the fourth power is mathematically possible. However, the oscillation amplitude of the smoothed line grows quickly resembling a resonance.

Video Pan PrizMA
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Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Indicators
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Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
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Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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At the very least, this indicator is able to entertain you. It builds a moving line based on interpolation by a polynomial of 1-4 powers and/or a function consisting of a sum of 1-5 sine curves. Various combinations are possible, for example, a sum of three sine curves about a second order parabola. The resulting line can be extrapolated by any of the specified functions and for various distances both as a single point at each indicator step (unchangeable line), and as a specified (re-painted) f
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Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
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The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
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