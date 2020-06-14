Forex Day Trader
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
Forex Day Trader EA
This Robot has passed a 20YEAR Backtest before releasing.
The Robot is based on 3 Indicators to catch profitable trades.
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As the name suggest it works best on Day Frames.over 90% success rate in the backtests.
This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.
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- => works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day
- => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- => I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- => You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- => The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- => The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- => The EA can be used as Martingale
- => The EA can be used as trailing EA
- => Perfect for Longterm Investmens
- TO BE SAFE USE LOT INCREASE VOLUME TO FALSE
=>ADDITIONAL ON SCREEN STATS:
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=> Lot size
=> Total Trades
=> Profitable Trades
=> Average Profit
=> Losing Traddes
=> Average Loss
=> Today Profit
=> Current Profit
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Please be careful and trade responsible.
Thank you
It is a good robot with a great potential, the parameters are say to set and it runs smoothly.Started earning from day one.The only thing is that you have to experiment with the pairs as some pairs are handled properly and can cause losses. Bst pairs to start with is EUR/USD and make sure that it does not open more than 10 sessions with increments of 1.