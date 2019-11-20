Forex Automated Expert Trader
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello and welcome to this EA,
Watch here how to set the bot
✅ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be
The win Ratio is over 70%.
Recommended to run on 4H or Day Charts.
This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs.
- Different settings possible
- SL and TP
- Trailing Stop
- Martingale
The Ea is very good for longterm Growth
Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected.
It works as well on cent accounts.
Before testing this Robot please consider
- Broker
- Leverage
- Risk
- Investment
I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Thank you and Happy trading everyone