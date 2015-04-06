Reversal Trader
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is an reversal detection Robot
✅ https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts.
This Ea is based on high probability reversals in trends.
Higher accuracy in higher time frames
- Can be used with TP and SL settings
- with trailing stop
- as MArtingale
The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames.
The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy.
I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Thank you and Happy trading everyone