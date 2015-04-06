Serendipity
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Serendipity is an Expert Advisor tat designed for scalping on M15. Work Chart is EURUSD M15 but you can test it buy yourself on other currency pairs
parameter
- MagicNumber - EA identification code to avoid interference with other EAs.
- Risk - Automatic lot calculation.
- Spread - maximum spread for trade.
Suggestion
I had test it with Risk around 10%~~20% and maximum spread value on test is 5, The total came out very well. But if you can endure higher maximal drawdown then you can use higher risk.