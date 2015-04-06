Unicorn EU

Strategy Description:
The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested on 20 years of history.
Average annual profitability is about 60-80%. Maximum drawdown 18.5%.
Work by single entry with take profit and stop loss (no risky techniques such as martingale, grids, etc.).

Application in portfolio mode (portfolio mode):
I recommend to use in a portfolio with our "Unicorn GBPUSD" and "Unicorn XAUUSD" strategies because all three strategies were specifically designed to be used together in order to reduce drawdowns and increase profits. The strategies have a level of mutual correlation of less than 20% (in terms of open entries per day and profit).

Money-managment:
Recommended money-managment: 1 lot per 10000 deposit. In case of application in portfolio mode and 10000 deposit, I recommend to set the open lot to 0.33 lot in each of the three Expert Advisors.
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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