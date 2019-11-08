Longterm Investment Trader
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 December 2022
- Activations: 5
This is a Longterm Investment EA
This Ea is based on 3 Forex Indicators.
You will have more options to run the EA
- Standard Option TP and SL
- Martingale
- Trailing
- Close at opposite signal
- Increase Trade Volume
- Time Filter
How you run it depends on you.
Works on all Frames and all Pairs.
My recommendation
Martingale or standard with trailing stop
Time Frame 1H or Higher
Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads.
That one works also on Cent Accounts . To register with a cent account use the link below
I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Thank you and Happy trading everyone
