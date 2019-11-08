Longterm Investment Trader

This is a Longterm Investment EA

Watch here how to set the bot

✅ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be



This Ea is based on 3 Forex Indicators.





You will have more options to run the EA

Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing Close at opposite signal Increase Trade Volume Time Filter

How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop Time Frame 1H or Higher Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads. That one works also on Cent Accounts . To register with a cent account use the link below

I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results





Please trade carefully and responsibly.

Thank you and Happy trading everyone