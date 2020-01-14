Expert Advisor
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 14 January 2020
Fully automated Ichimoku EA.
Perfect EA for Longterm Investments not short term profits.
These days with zero interest or negative interest at Banks there is a better way to invest.
This EA generates more then leaving Money sitting on the Banks.
- works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Frames.
- On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- It works on all FX Pairs.
- The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- The EA can be used as MArtingale
- The EA can be used as trailing EA
- I recommend higher time frames
I will update you here with news and setting throughout the time.
Please be careful and trade responsible.
