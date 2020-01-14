Expert Advisor

Fully automated Ichimoku EA.

Perfect EA for Longterm Investments not short term profits.

These days with zero interest or negative interest at Banks there is a better way to invest.

This EA generates more then leaving Money sitting on the Banks.

works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Frames.

On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.

I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.

You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.

The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.

It works on all FX Pairs.

The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA

The EA can be used as MArtingale

The EA can be used as trailing EA

I will update you here with news and setting throughout the time. Please be careful and trade responsible. Thank you



