Dubai Expert EA
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
Dubai Trading Bot
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Multi-Pattern Trading – Supports 8 trading strategies, individually or combined.
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Customizable Pattern Parameters – Fine‑tune each pattern (wick‑to‑body ratios, RSI levels, MA periods, etc.) directly from inputs.
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Breakout Strategy with Pyramid Trading – Adds positions at fixed pips against the initial trade (up to 49 trades) to average entry.
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Technical Filters for Breakout – RSI, Stochastic, and VWAP filters with AND/OR/CUSTOM logic to validate breakout signals.
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Multiple Entry Modes – Choose from single entry, same‑direction multiples, both‑direction hedging, or opposite entries only when existing trades are in loss.
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Pyramiding Feature – Adds positions in the same direction at configurable step pips, with adjustable lot multiplier and maximum steps.
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Six Martingale Types – Simple multiplier, fixed step, percentage increase, Fibonacci, safe risk‑limited, and 60‑pip recovery.
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Martingale Settings – Define step pips, maximum trades, and maximum risk percentage to control compounding.
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Global Profit Target – Closes all trades automatically when total profit reaches a specified USD amount.
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Recovery Target – Resets the martingale cycle after hitting a predefined profit level.
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Multi‑Timeframe Stochastic & RSI – Analyse up to three timeframes with flexible confirmation modes (any one, any two, all three, etc.).
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Comprehensive Technical Filters – Trend MA, RSI, Stochastic, ADX (with DI crossovers), ATR, MACD (histogram/zero/signal), Bollinger Bands, and MA Crossover.
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Time Filter – Restrict trading to specific hours of the day.
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Spread Filter – Avoid entries when spread exceeds a user‑defined limit.
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Risk Management Actions – Automatically close all trades or stop trading when drawdown exceeds a percentage or dollar amount.
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Dynamic Lot Sizing – Increases base lot size as account balance grows, by configurable steps.
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Hedging Strategies – Simple opposite hedge, grid hedge, or both, with trigger based on drawdown and adjustable lot sizes.
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Grid Hedging – Places hedge orders at increasing distances, with lot multiplier and max grid levels.
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Signal Strength Indicator – Real‑time visual bar and percentage strength for buy/sell signals, displayed on the chart.
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On‑Chart Information – Shows current lot size, active pattern, entry mode, position totals, and signal strength.
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Chart Aesthetics Control – Option to disable grid and volume indicator while EA is active for a cleaner view.
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Works on All Symbols and Timeframes – Fully generic code adapts to any market and any period.
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Integrated Pyramiding & Martingale – Both can be enabled simultaneously; pyramiding steps override standard martingale when used.
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Auto Lot Increase for Breakout – Increases base lot size based on account balance growth, up to a maximum.
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Advanced Stop Loss Management – For breakout trades: initial SL, trailing stop, breakeven, and partial close at first target.
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Fully Universal – Every component of the EA, from pattern detection to exit management, operates seamlessly on any trading instrument and any timeframe without code changes.
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