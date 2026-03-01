Dubai Expert EA

Dubai Trading Bot


  1. Multi-Pattern Trading – Supports 8 trading strategies, individually or combined.

  2. Customizable Pattern Parameters – Fine‑tune each pattern (wick‑to‑body ratios, RSI levels, MA periods, etc.) directly from inputs.

  3. Breakout Strategy with Pyramid Trading – Adds positions at fixed pips against the initial trade (up to 49 trades) to average entry.

  4. Technical Filters for Breakout – RSI, Stochastic, and VWAP filters with AND/OR/CUSTOM logic to validate breakout signals.

  5. Multiple Entry Modes – Choose from single entry, same‑direction multiples, both‑direction hedging, or opposite entries only when existing trades are in loss.

  6. Pyramiding Feature – Adds positions in the same direction at configurable step pips, with adjustable lot multiplier and maximum steps.

  7. Six Martingale Types – Simple multiplier, fixed step, percentage increase, Fibonacci, safe risk‑limited, and 60‑pip recovery.

  8. Martingale Settings – Define step pips, maximum trades, and maximum risk percentage to control compounding.

  9. Global Profit Target – Closes all trades automatically when total profit reaches a specified USD amount.

  10. Recovery Target – Resets the martingale cycle after hitting a predefined profit level.

  11. Multi‑Timeframe Stochastic & RSI – Analyse up to three timeframes with flexible confirmation modes (any one, any two, all three, etc.).

  12. Comprehensive Technical Filters – Trend MA, RSI, Stochastic, ADX (with DI crossovers), ATR, MACD (histogram/zero/signal), Bollinger Bands, and MA Crossover.

  13. Time Filter – Restrict trading to specific hours of the day.

  14. Spread Filter – Avoid entries when spread exceeds a user‑defined limit.

  15. Risk Management Actions – Automatically close all trades or stop trading when drawdown exceeds a percentage or dollar amount.

  16. Dynamic Lot Sizing – Increases base lot size as account balance grows, by configurable steps.

  17. Hedging Strategies – Simple opposite hedge, grid hedge, or both, with trigger based on drawdown and adjustable lot sizes.

  18. Grid Hedging – Places hedge orders at increasing distances, with lot multiplier and max grid levels.

  19. Signal Strength Indicator – Real‑time visual bar and percentage strength for buy/sell signals, displayed on the chart.

  20. On‑Chart Information – Shows current lot size, active pattern, entry mode, position totals, and signal strength.

  21. Chart Aesthetics Control – Option to disable grid and volume indicator while EA is active for a cleaner view.

  22. Works on All Symbols and Timeframes – Fully generic code adapts to any market and any period.

  23. Integrated Pyramiding & Martingale – Both can be enabled simultaneously; pyramiding steps override standard martingale when used.

  24. Auto Lot Increase for Breakout – Increases base lot size based on account balance growth, up to a maximum.

  25. Advanced Stop Loss Management – For breakout trades: initial SL, trailing stop, breakeven, and partial close at first target.

  26. Fully Universal – Every component of the EA, from pattern detection to exit management, operates seamlessly on any trading instrument and any timeframe without code changes.

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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Hello and welcome to this EA, This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
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Hello and welcome to this EA, This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
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5 (2)
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The B4 Forex EA This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
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Ohio
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This is an automated robot my recommendation is to run it on the Day chart. The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as MArtingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone  
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The Return Forex EA The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as MArtingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Please trade carefully and responsibly.Happy Trading Happy Trading Thank you
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Experts
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C8 three
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C eight buy
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C eight five
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This is an fully automated Forex EA  Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Be aware that using a different Broker can result in different results . I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
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Experts
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