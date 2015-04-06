Candle Expert Advisor
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs.
- Different settings possible
- SL and TP
- Trailing Stop
- Martingale
The Ea is purely Candle Based.
Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected.
It works as well on cent accounts.
I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Thank you and Happy trading everyone