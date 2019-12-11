Fx Candle Ea 14
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This is an automated robot my recommendation is to run it on the Day chart.
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts.
- Can be used with TP and SL settings
- with trailing stop
- as MArtingale
The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames.
The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy.
I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Thank you and Happy trading everyone