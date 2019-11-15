Longterm Investment Robot
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 5 July 2021
- Activations: 20
Long Term Investment Software
This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs.
You do not need to do much. The file is ready to be used for 1H Frame or Higher. But of course you can play around with the settings and choose your favorite frame.
Very Simple made and easy to understand.
- Different settings possible
- SL and TP
- Trailing Stop
- Martingale
The Ea is very good for longterm Growth
Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected.
It works as well on cent accounts.
I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Thank you and Happy trading everyone