Return uni

The Return Forex EA


The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts.

  1. Can be used with TP and SL settings
  2. with trailing stop
  3. as Martingale

The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames.

The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy.

I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results


Please trade carefully and responsibly.

Thank you and Happy trading everyone

