SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table

SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table

  This is a multi-currency indicator; it shows the relative strength of the currency and 28 major currency pairs.There are many similar indicators on the market, but let there be one more. In this indicator, unlike others, you can specify weighting factors for each timeframe.


Weighting factors.

Why are they? Each trader prefers to work with a specific time frame, which is the main one for him, and the signals from him are most important. Examples of setting weights.


               M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 - timeframe

1.100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 - weighting factors. All timeframes are EQUAL.

2. 100 200 300 200 100 50 20 10 0 - - // - The timeframe for 15 minutes is highlighted.

3. 100 150 200 250 300 350 350 350 300 250 - - // - Timeframes H4 and D1 are highlighted.

4. 32 64 128 256 512 512 256 128 64 32 - - // - The H1 timeframe is highlighted. The default option.

There are many options for setting weighting factors for any tasks of the trader.


How to use

This indicator works with the main currencies: "EUR", "GBP", "AUD", "NZD", "USD", "CAD", "JPY", "CHF".The indicator is not tested in the strategy tester, 28 currency pairs, 9 timeframes, it is impossible to test in MT4.The indicator panel can be moved to any convenient place. The data update period in seconds can be increased to 5-10 seconds, this is enough for information.


Indicator Parameters:

  • Minimum Signal Symbol for Alert - Minimum Signal Symbol for Alert (Signal Arrow + Sound Signal)
  • Minimum Signal Currencies for alerts - Minimum signal level Currencies for alerts (signal arrow)

  • Colors for purchases of currency or symbol. - Colors of purchase
  • Colors for sales of currency or symbol. - Sale colors
  • Colors text. - The color of text labels.
  • Background color. - Panel background color.

  • Alert sound file - Alert sound alert when the signal exceeds the minimum level.
  • EventSetTimer. Schedule update in N seconds - Period of data update in seconds.

  • Weights for the time frame M1 - Weight coefficient of the M1 timeframe
  • Weights for the time frame M5 - Weight factor of the M5 timeframe
  • Weights for the time frame M15 - Weight coefficient of the time frame M15
  • Weights for the time frame M30 - Weight factor of the time frame M30
  • Weights for the time frame H1 - H1 timeframe weight
  • Weights for the time frame H4 - H4 timeframe weight
  • Weights for the time frame D1 - D1 timeframe weight
  • Weights for the time frame W1 - Weighting factor of the time frame W1
  • Weights for the time frame MN1 - Weighting coefficient of the timeframe MN1
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UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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SimSim Expert Assistant
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
"SimSim Expert Assistant" утилита для сопровождению сделок трейдера в терминале МТ4. Утилита бесплатная, пользуйтесь. Кроме того, утилита открывает сделки по сигналам индикаторов SimSim Trading (через глобальные). Параметр индикатора "Signal shaping for SimSim Expert Assistan" указывает на это. Как работать с утилитой. Expert Assistant работает в терминале МТ4 и устанавливается в папку Expert, в утилите нет ни одного параметра при старте. Все параметры находятся в списке глобальных переменных
FREE
SimSim arrow open up or down
Aleksandr Tyunev
5 (1)
Indicators
SimSim arrow open up or down The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 23 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.  The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy. The indicator
SimSim Histogram open up or down
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Histogram open up or down The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader determines for himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level, and color the histogram by color: buy, sell or neutral value. The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy. FIRST Trial on TRIAL - THEN RENT or
SimSim Histogram and Arrow UpDown
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.  The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. And the main user chooses the indicators necessary for him and indicates the parameters of these indicators
SimSim Waves Indicator
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Indicator. "Indicator wave or Indicator Ma". Using 23 standard indicators and the author's algorithm, the levels of purchases (from 0 to +100) and sales (from 0 to -100) are calculated. Then, using the calculated levels, the "Wave Indicator" draws a wave with 21 moving averages. The wave number is equal to the averaging period of the calculated levels. Waves # 1 - 7 Fast Moving Averages Waves from No. 8 -14 moving averages Waves from No. 15-21 slow moving averages Looking at the figures drawn
SimSim Trading Arrow
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это стрелочный индикатор. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и расчитывает уровень сигнала который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения. Индикатор перерисовывается только на нулевой свечи, поэтому решения принимаются после закрытия свечи с новым сигналом, и сигнал
SimSim Trading Line
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это линейный индикатор. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и рассчитывает уровень сигнала, который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения. При пересечении нулевого уровня индикатора снизу вверх можно рассматривать покупки. При пересечении нулевого уровня сверху вни
SimSim Trading Histogram
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это индикатор гистограмма. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и расчитывает уровень сигнала который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения, цвета гистограммы показывают когда возможны покупки а когда продажи, или нейтральный цвет - сделать паузу. Индикатор перерисов
SimSim Trading Simple Signal
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
MT4 trend indicator works without redrawing. Provides signals for entering trades, works on charts of any instrument. Трендовый индикатор МТ4, работает без перерисовки.  Выдает сигналы для входа в сделки, работает на графиках любого инструмента. Input parameters are for styling and messages only. / Входные параметры только для оформления и сообщений. All original signal calculations do not need additional parameters. / Все оригинальные расчеты сигнала, не нуждаются в дополнительных параметрах.
SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
A very simple but effective indicator. It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator and the built average MA on this line. Buy or Sell signal: this is the intersection point of two lines!!! I myself often use the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator for trading, if the price is HIGHER, I consider only PURCHASES, if only SALES are LOWER. And after averaging the KijunSen line and forming the KijunSen MA line, the intersection points of the two lines appeared, which can be interpr
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are independently drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the i
SimSim Trading Simple Signal MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
MT5 trend indicator works without redrawing. Provides signals for entering trades, works on charts of any instrument. Трендовый индикатор МТ5, работает без перерисовки.  Выдает сигналы для входа в сделки, работает на графиках любого инструмента. Input parameters are for styling and messages only. / Входные параметры только для оформления и сообщений. All original signal calculations do not need additional parameters. / Все оригинальные расчеты сигнала, не нуждаются в дополнительных параметрах.
SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
5 (1)
Indicators
AA very simple but effective indicator. It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator, on which the moving average MA is built. Buy or sell signals occur at the moments of intersection of these two lines. I often use the KijunSen line of the indicator for my trading: when the price is ABOVE this line, I focus exclusively on BUYING, while when it is BELOW this line, I focus on SELLING. In addition, after averaging the KijunSen line and creating the KijunSen moving average, the main
SimSim Multiple ADX MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Experts
Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADX MT5 Advisor. Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the standard ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator. The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization. Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work. Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.      T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.      K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.      P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.      S_Stop = 0 - Stop Loss. Stop level.  
SimSim Multiple ADXWilder MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Experts
Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADXWilder MT5 Advisor. Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the ADXWilder indicator (Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder). The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization. Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work. Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.      T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.      K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.      P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.      S_Stop = 0 - Stop
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the information. Th
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