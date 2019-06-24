SimSim arrow open up or down

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Indicators
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Version:
2.4
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Updated:
4 August 2020
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Activations:
9
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The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 23 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.
The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version.
An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy.
The indicator is redrawn only on the zero candle, so decisions are made after closing the candle with a new signal, and the signal remained on candle No. 1.
FIRST Trial on TRIAL - THEN RENT or PURCHASE !!!
>>> Main parameters
Minimum signal level (0-100)%
>>> Design options: Color Font ...
Type of signal arrow
Signal Arrow Dimensions
Shopping colors
Color for sales
Text color
Text Font Size
Current signal level in the window
Maximum Historical Bars
>>> Alert Settings
Alert message in the terminal
Sound File
Signal to mail and mobile
>>> Indicator Testing Parameters
Profit level
Stop loss level
Save test result in file folder
>>> Parameters of 25 standard indicators for calculating the signal. True - participates in the calculation, False - no.
No. 01 Use RSI: Value> 50 Buy Value <= 50 Sell
No. 03 Use CCI: Value> 0 Buy Value <= 0 Sell
very nice...