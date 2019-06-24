SimSim arrow open up or down

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The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 23 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.

The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version.

An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy.

The indicator is redrawn only on the zero candle, so decisions are made after closing the candle with a new signal, and the signal remained on candle No. 1.

FIRST Trial on TRIAL - THEN RENT or PURCHASE !!!

>>> Main parameters Minimum signal level (0-100)%

>>> Design options: Color Font ... Type of signal arrow Signal Arrow Dimensions Shopping colors Color for sales Text color Text Font Size Current signal level in the window Maximum Historical Bars

>>> Alert Settings Alert message in the terminal Sound File Signal to mail and mobile

>>> Indicator Testing Parameters Profit level Stop loss level Save test result in file folder

>>> Parameters of 25 standard indicators for calculating the signal. True - participates in the calculation, False - no.

No. 01 Use RSI: Value> 50 Buy Value <= 50 Sell No. 03 Use CCI: Value> 0 Buy Value <= 0 Sell

