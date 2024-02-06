SimSim Multiple ADXWilder MT5

Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADXWilder MT5 Advisor.
Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the ADXWilder indicator (Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder).


The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization.
Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work.

Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.

     T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.
     K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.
     P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.
     S_Stop = 0 - Stop Loss. Stop level.
     B_Bz = 0 - Breakeven setting. Breakeven level.
     R_Trall = 0 - Trolling profitable trades. Profit trail.
     X_Tralls = 0 - Trailing stop loss trades to breakeven. Trawl stop.

       Launch the strategy tester to optimize the above parameters.
       If you use different time frames, profits and stops, you will get from 1 to ???? lines with profitable results.
       Save this data via export to ????.XML file for future use.

Step #2. From the ????.Xml file we generate a ????.Ini file.

     Pr_Name File name optimization result. (????.Xml). Optimization result file name.
     Pr_Kol Select the number of profitable results. Select the number of profitable results.
     Pr_Sum Choose profit only more. Choose profit only more.

       The operating mode is simple: specify the input ????.Xml file and receive the output ????.Ini file.
       Several Ini files for different instruments can be combined into one and the advisor will be Multi-Currency.
       Copy the generated Ini files to a shared folder:
       c:\Users\???\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\


Step #3. Let's start the advisor.

     Set Pr_Lot and Pr_Risk. All other parameters are in the Ini file.
     Select the ????.Ini file and start the advisor.

Other parameters: Stop and profit levels are pips or AvHiLo

     AvHiLo = 0 - Pips or AvHiLo. Choosing what to use for calculations.

       Stop, Profit levels, etc. can be specified in pips or AvHiLo units.
       AvHiLo unit = average value (High - Low) in pips, over the last 100 bar.
       Example Stopa = 2 AvHiLo for M15=138pips Stop:138*2=276pips, AvHiLo for H1=287pips Stop:287*2=574pips
       Example Profit = 5 AvHiLo for M15=138pips Profit:138*5=690pips,' AvHiLo for H1=287pips Profit:287*5=1435pips

Recommendations:
CDF indices show the best results
Timeframe: M5 - D1
Minimum deposit: $500
Account type: Hedge or Netting
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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"SimSim Expert Assistant" утилита для сопровождению сделок трейдера в терминале МТ4. Утилита бесплатная, пользуйтесь. Кроме того, утилита открывает сделки по сигналам индикаторов SimSim Trading (через глобальные). Параметр индикатора "Signal shaping for SimSim Expert Assistan" указывает на это. Как работать с утилитой. Expert Assistant работает в терминале МТ4 и устанавливается в папку Expert, в утилите нет ни одного параметра при старте. Все параметры находятся в списке глобальных переменных
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SimSim arrow open up or down The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 23 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.  The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy. The indicator
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SimSim Histogram open up or down The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader determines for himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level, and color the histogram by color: buy, sell or neutral value. The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy. FIRST Trial on TRIAL - THEN RENT or
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table
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SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table   This is a multi-currency indicator; it shows the relative strength of the currency and 28 major currency pairs. There are many similar indicators on the market, but let there be one more. In this indicator, unlike others, you can specify weighting factors for each timeframe. Weighting factors. Why are they? Each trader prefers to work with a specific time frame, which is the main one for him, and the signals from him are most important. Examples of s
SimSim Histogram and Arrow UpDown
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The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.  The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. And the main user chooses the indicators necessary for him and indicates the parameters of these indicators
SimSim Waves Indicator
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Indicator. "Indicator wave or Indicator Ma". Using 23 standard indicators and the author's algorithm, the levels of purchases (from 0 to +100) and sales (from 0 to -100) are calculated. Then, using the calculated levels, the "Wave Indicator" draws a wave with 21 moving averages. The wave number is equal to the averaging period of the calculated levels. Waves # 1 - 7 Fast Moving Averages Waves from No. 8 -14 moving averages Waves from No. 15-21 slow moving averages Looking at the figures drawn
SimSim Trading Arrow
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SimSim Trading Line
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SimSim Trading Histogram
Aleksandr Tyunev
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SimSim Trading Simple Signal
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MT4 trend indicator works without redrawing. Provides signals for entering trades, works on charts of any instrument. Трендовый индикатор МТ4, работает без перерисовки.  Выдает сигналы для входа в сделки, работает на графиках любого инструмента. Input parameters are for styling and messages only. / Входные параметры только для оформления и сообщений. All original signal calculations do not need additional parameters. / Все оригинальные расчеты сигнала, не нуждаются в дополнительных параметрах.
SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA
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A very simple but effective indicator. It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator and the built average MA on this line. Buy or Sell signal: this is the intersection point of two lines!!! I myself often use the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator for trading, if the price is HIGHER, I consider only PURCHASES, if only SALES are LOWER. And after averaging the KijunSen line and forming the KijunSen MA line, the intersection points of the two lines appeared, which can be interpr
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines
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The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are independently drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the i
SimSim Trading Simple Signal MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
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MT5 trend indicator works without redrawing. Provides signals for entering trades, works on charts of any instrument. Трендовый индикатор МТ5, работает без перерисовки.  Выдает сигналы для входа в сделки, работает на графиках любого инструмента. Input parameters are for styling and messages only. / Входные параметры только для оформления и сообщений. All original signal calculations do not need additional parameters. / Все оригинальные расчеты сигнала, не нуждаются в дополнительных параметрах.
SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
5 (1)
Indicators
AA very simple but effective indicator. It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator, on which the moving average MA is built. Buy or sell signals occur at the moments of intersection of these two lines. I often use the KijunSen line of the indicator for my trading: when the price is ABOVE this line, I focus exclusively on BUYING, while when it is BELOW this line, I focus on SELLING. In addition, after averaging the KijunSen line and creating the KijunSen moving average, the main
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Experts
Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADX MT5 Advisor. Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the standard ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator. The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization. Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work. Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.      T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.      K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.      P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.      S_Stop = 0 - Stop Loss. Stop level.  
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
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The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the information. Th
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