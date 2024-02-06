SimSim Multiple ADXWilder MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 6 February 2024
- Activations: 7
Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADXWilder MT5 Advisor.
Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the ADXWilder indicator (Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder).
The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization.
Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work.
Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.
T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.
K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.
P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.
S_Stop = 0 - Stop Loss. Stop level.
B_Bz = 0 - Breakeven setting. Breakeven level.
R_Trall = 0 - Trolling profitable trades. Profit trail.
X_Tralls = 0 - Trailing stop loss trades to breakeven. Trawl stop.
Launch the strategy tester to optimize the above parameters.
If you use different time frames, profits and stops, you will get from 1 to ???? lines with profitable results.
Save this data via export to ????.XML file for future use.
Step #2. From the ????.Xml file we generate a ????.Ini file.
Pr_Name File name optimization result. (????.Xml). Optimization result file name.
Pr_Kol Select the number of profitable results. Select the number of profitable results.
Pr_Sum Choose profit only more. Choose profit only more.
The operating mode is simple: specify the input ????.Xml file and receive the output ????.Ini file.
Several Ini files for different instruments can be combined into one and the advisor will be Multi-Currency.
Copy the generated Ini files to a shared folder:
c:\Users\???\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\
Step #3. Let's start the advisor.
Set Pr_Lot and Pr_Risk. All other parameters are in the Ini file.
Select the ????.Ini file and start the advisor.
Other parameters: Stop and profit levels are pips or AvHiLo
AvHiLo = 0 - Pips or AvHiLo. Choosing what to use for calculations.
Stop, Profit levels, etc. can be specified in pips or AvHiLo units.
AvHiLo unit = average value (High - Low) in pips, over the last 100 bar.
Example Stopa = 2 AvHiLo for M15=138pips Stop:138*2=276pips, AvHiLo for H1=287pips Stop:287*2=574pips
Example Profit = 5 AvHiLo for M15=138pips Profit:138*5=690pips,' AvHiLo for H1=287pips Profit:287*5=1435pips
Recommendations:
CDF indices show the best results
Timeframe: M5 - D1
Minimum deposit: $500
Account type: Hedge or Netting
Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the ADXWilder indicator (Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder).
The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization.
Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work.
Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.
T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.
K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.
P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.
S_Stop = 0 - Stop Loss. Stop level.
B_Bz = 0 - Breakeven setting. Breakeven level.
R_Trall = 0 - Trolling profitable trades. Profit trail.
X_Tralls = 0 - Trailing stop loss trades to breakeven. Trawl stop.
Launch the strategy tester to optimize the above parameters.
If you use different time frames, profits and stops, you will get from 1 to ???? lines with profitable results.
Save this data via export to ????.XML file for future use.
Step #2. From the ????.Xml file we generate a ????.Ini file.
Pr_Name File name optimization result. (????.Xml). Optimization result file name.
Pr_Kol Select the number of profitable results. Select the number of profitable results.
Pr_Sum Choose profit only more. Choose profit only more.
The operating mode is simple: specify the input ????.Xml file and receive the output ????.Ini file.
Several Ini files for different instruments can be combined into one and the advisor will be Multi-Currency.
Copy the generated Ini files to a shared folder:
c:\Users\???\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\
Step #3. Let's start the advisor.
Set Pr_Lot and Pr_Risk. All other parameters are in the Ini file.
Select the ????.Ini file and start the advisor.
Other parameters: Stop and profit levels are pips or AvHiLo
AvHiLo = 0 - Pips or AvHiLo. Choosing what to use for calculations.
Stop, Profit levels, etc. can be specified in pips or AvHiLo units.
AvHiLo unit = average value (High - Low) in pips, over the last 100 bar.
Example Stopa = 2 AvHiLo for M15=138pips Stop:138*2=276pips, AvHiLo for H1=287pips Stop:287*2=574pips
Example Profit = 5 AvHiLo for M15=138pips Profit:138*5=690pips,' AvHiLo for H1=287pips Profit:287*5=1435pips
Recommendations:
CDF indices show the best results
Timeframe: M5 - D1
Minimum deposit: $500
Account type: Hedge or Netting