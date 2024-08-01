SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA

It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator and the built average MA on this line. Buy or Sell signal: this is the intersection point of two lines!!!I myself often use the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator for trading, if the price is HIGHER, I consider only PURCHASES, if only SALES are LOWER.And after averaging the KijunSen line and forming the KijunSen MA line, the intersection points of the two lines appeared, which can be interpreted as an amplification of the signal for trading.Link to the MT5 version of the indicator:indicator parameters:KijunSen - The calculation period of KijunSen.KijunSen_MA - The calculation period of KijunSen MA.MethodMA - The method of calculating the price for KijunSen MA.Indicator buffers for communication with Expert Advisors.In buffer no. 0 is the KijunSen line of the indicator.Buffer #1 contains the KijunSen MA line of the indicator.