SimSim Histogram open up or down The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader determines for himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level, and color the histogram by color: buy, sell or neutral value.





The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version.





An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy.





FIRST Trial on TRIAL - THEN RENT or PURCHASE !!!





Input parameters

Minimum signal level (0-100)%

Seconds data update





Input parameters optional

Indicator Line Thickness

Shopping colors

Color for sales

Color neutral

Text color

Text Font Size

Minimal bar in history





For indicator testing only

Profit level

Stop loss level

Save test result in file folder







Parameters of standard indicators for calculating the signal. True - participates in the calculation, False - does not participate.





No. 01 Use RSI: Value> 50 Buy / Value <= 50 Sell - If the indicator value is above 50 - the Buy signal, if the Sell signal is lower than or equal to 50.

No. 03 Use CCI: Value> 0 Buy / Value <= 0 Sell - If the indicator value is above 0 - the Buy signal, if the Sell signal is lower or equal to 0.

No. 05 Use ADX: PLUSDI> MINUSID Buy / PLUSDI <= MINUSID Sell - If the indicator line is PLUSDI> MINUSID - Buy signal, if PLUSDI <= MINUSID Sell signal.

. . .

No. 25 Use RVI: Value> 0 Buy / Value <= 0 Sell - If the indicator value is above 0 - the Buy signal, if the Sell signal is lower or equal to 0.