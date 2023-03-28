SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA MT5

AA very simple but effective indicator.



It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator, on which the moving average MA is built. Buy or sell signals occur at the moments of intersection of these two lines. I often use the KijunSen line of the indicator for my trading: when the price is ABOVE this line, I focus exclusively on BUYING, while when it is BELOW this line, I focus on SELLING.



In addition, after averaging the KijunSen line and creating the KijunSen moving average, the main intersection points of these lines become significant, offering brighter and more reliable signals for trading. These intersection points do not just indicate opportunities, but also serve as catalysts for making informed decisions in the market, allowing the trader to perceive changes with clarity and confidence. As a result, KijunSen becomes not only a tool, but also a guiding star in the ocean of financial fluctuations.

Link to MT4 version of the indicator:





Indicator parameters:

KijunSen - The calculation period of KijunSen.

KijunSen_MA - The calculation period of KijunSen MA.

MethodMA - The method of calculating the price for KijunSen MA.

ArroyBuySell - Type of signal arrow Sound - Sound notification.





Indicator buffers for communication with advisors.



Buffer No. 0 - KijunSen indicator line. Buffer No. 0 is the Kijun Sen line of the indicator.

Buffer No. 1 - KijunSen MA line of the indicator. Buffer No. 1 is the Kijun Sen MA line of the indicator.

Buffer No. 2 - Buffer not empty = purchase. Buffer not empty = BUY.

Buffer #3 - Buffer not empty = SELL.