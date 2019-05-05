AguiaTraders F12 PRO

This tool was developed to help traders on candle by candle and replay training. In the indicator settings, the user can set the training start datetime. The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime. So the user can make studies before starting the training. Starting the training, the user can simulate your trades quickly and easily!





This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!





Input Parameters





Training Start - training start datetime (The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime)

training start datetime (The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime) Vertical Line Style - style of training start datetime vertical line

- style of training start datetime vertical line Vertical Line Width - width of training start datetime vertical line

- width of training start datetime vertical line Vertical Line Color - color of training start datetime vertical line

Hotkeys



Letter "x" - Restart the training (hides all candles after training start datetime)

Letter "i" - Move the chart to the training start datetime

Letter "t" - Move the chart to the last visible candle (training current status)

Letter "f" - Move the chart to the last candle fo the day (shows all candles until the end of the day)





****** Limitations



