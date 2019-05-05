AguiaTraders F12 PRO

3.5

This tool was developed to help traders on candle by candle and replay training. In the indicator settings, the user can set the training start datetime. The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime. So the user can make studies before starting the training. Starting the training, the user can simulate your trades quickly and easily!


This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!


Input Parameters


  • Training Start - training start datetime (The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime)
  • Vertical Line Style - style of training start datetime vertical line
  • Vertical Line Width - width of training start datetime vertical line
  • Vertical Line Color - color of training start datetime vertical line


Hotkeys


  • Letter "x" - Restart the training (hides all candles after training start datetime)
  • Letter "i" - Move the chart to the training start datetime
  • Letter "t" - Move the chart to the last visible candle (training current status)
  • Letter "f" - Move the chart to the last candle fo the day (shows all candles until the end of the day)


****** Limitations


  • The tool supports only moving averages through the Custom MA F12 Replay indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53550). It does not support other indicators. To get around this limitation, you must use the parameter "Shift In Bars" equal to 0 (ZERO) for the chart to be always shifted to the right.

Reviews 5
guilbuss
39
guilbuss 2021.01.13 14:27 
 

Excelente ferramenta!

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Mauricio De Freitas Oliveira
136
Mauricio De Freitas Oliveira 2022.07.21 17:14 
 

Replay excelente para fazer os relatórios para lapidar a técnica e melhorar o gerenciamento. Ferramenta indispensável, recomendo esse replay. Abçs pessoal.

Renato Fiche Junior
29631
Reply from developer Renato Fiche Junior 2022.07.22 19:41
Obrigado pelo feedback!!!
guilbuss
39
guilbuss 2021.01.13 14:27 
 

Excelente ferramenta!

Andre Fechine
115
Andre Fechine 2020.07.12 14:21 
 

Falta só incluir ordens limit, no mais é excelente.

bergsonbonfim
31
bergsonbonfim 2020.07.07 16:23 
 

Replay fenomenal e que só melhora com as atualizações! Vale muito a pena!

Igor Schmidt Furlan
141
Igor Schmidt Furlan 2019.05.25 20:19 
 

Excelente produto. Muito prazeroso para se fazer backtesting.

Reply to review