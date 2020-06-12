MTF Charts PRO
- Utilities
-
Renato Fiche JuniorI am a trader and software developer (C#, Java, MQL 4 and 5 etc).
- Version: 1.0
Tool that allows viewing more than one timetime in the same window (up to 3 timeframes). Then, the tool helps the analysis in multiple timesframes.
This is another product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!
Input Parameters
- Timeframes 1, 2 and 3: Timeframes of sub-charts
- Show Dates: Shows the dates on the sub-charts on the X-axis (Yes / No)
- Show Prices: Shows on the Y-axis the prices in the sub-charts (Yes / No)
- Show Subwindow: Shows the sub-charts in a sub-window (Yes / No)
Only if "Show Subwindow = false"
- Chart Width: Width of the sub-charts
- Chart Height: Height of the sub-charts
- Chart Spacing: Spacing between sub-charts
- X-Distance: Initial X coordinate of the sub-charts
- Y-Distance: Initial Y coordinate of the sub-charts
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