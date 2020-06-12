MTF Charts PRO

Tool that allows viewing more than one timetime in the same window (up to 3 timeframes). Then, the tool helps the analysis in multiple timesframes.









This is another product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!









Input Parameters









- Timeframes 1, 2 and 3: Timeframes of sub-charts





- Show Dates: Shows the dates on the sub-charts on the X-axis (Yes / No)





- Show Prices: Shows on the Y-axis the prices in the sub-charts (Yes / No)





- Show Subwindow: Shows the sub-charts in a sub-window (Yes / No)













Only if "Show Subwindow = false"













- Chart Width: Width of the sub-charts





- Chart Height: Height of the sub-charts





- Chart Spacing: Spacing between sub-charts





- X-Distance: Initial X coordinate of the sub-charts



