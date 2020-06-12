MTF Charts PRO

Tool that allows viewing more than one timetime in the same window (up to 3 timeframes). Then, the tool helps the analysis in multiple timesframes.



This is another product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!


Input Parameters



- Timeframes 1, 2 and 3: Timeframes of sub-charts

- Show Dates: Shows the dates on the sub-charts on the X-axis (Yes / No)

- Show Prices: Shows on the Y-axis the prices in the sub-charts (Yes / No)

- Show Subwindow: Shows the sub-charts in a sub-window (Yes / No)



Only if "Show Subwindow = false"



- Chart Width: Width of the sub-charts

- Chart Height: Height of the sub-charts

- Chart Spacing: Spacing between sub-charts

- X-Distance: Initial X coordinate of the sub-charts

- Y-Distance: Initial Y coordinate of the sub-charts


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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Twm 2025.04.27 10:13 
 

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