Bollinger Bands Percentage

Bollinger Bands % or Bollinger Bands Percentage is one of the indicators used in the Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder.


It is calculated using the following formula:


Perc = (CLOSE_PRICE - LOWER_BOLLINGER) / (UPPER_BOLLINGER - LOWER_BOLLINGER) * 100


Thus, by taking the difference between closing price to the lower band and dividing it by the difference of the upper and the lower price levels of a Bollinger Bands indicator, we can calculate this indicator.


It shows how far the price is from the bands. Values above 100 indicates that the price is above the upper band, while values below 0 point out the current closing price is below the lower band.

In a downtrend, values above 100 may point out a good point for entering a short position; in an uptrend, values below 0 may signify an entry point for a long position.

Divergences between the price and the indicator may be used to consider entry points aswell.

Remember to use other technical tools to confirm entry signals.


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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