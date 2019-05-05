Chart Pen PRO

4.17

It is a MetaTrader 5 integrated drawing tool inspired on the "Pointofix" software. You can paint, make annotations and drawings on the chart in real time. It works in multiple timeframes, that is, the drawings can be visualized in different timeframes. The drawings are also saved in files and can be restored even on MetaTrader restarting.


Simple and Pratical


Chart Pen is designed as simple, beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis. There is no existing drawing and painting tool that allows the level of customization that Chart Pen offers. Change color of your pen, choose brush size, save drawings, keep drawings attached to specific position in chart, and more.


Chart Pen is beautiful and easy. Interface is very clean and intuitive, just based on famous Pointofix software.


Features


  1. Draw rectangles, trend lines, horizontal lines, arrows lines, icons (cross, check, up and down) on chart;
  2. Distance calculator in points (pips)
  3. Text annotations;
  4. Add your favorite indicators on chart, and draw on top of them;
  5. Scrool your chart and continue drawing. Your previous drawing will be attached to the chart and will not disapear;
  6. You can visualize yours drawings in multiple timeframes;
  7. Save your drawings and show to your friends later;
  8. Easy to remove with mouse click;
  9. Easy to select drawings to position adjustment;
  10. Solid colors;
  11. Colors with transparency;
  12. 4 different brush sizes;
  13. Smooths and fast drawing;
  14. Backgound color independent.


Chart Pen offers an experience and features unlike any other!


This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!

    Reviews 10
    AGG.
    119
    AGG. 2025.03.23 01:46 
     

    Enhance the charting in MT5 a LOT, Yes, A Hell Lot! Thank you

    Dura Radisic
    440
    Dura Radisic 2023.06.08 22:27 
     

    Overall a great tool, would be great if could do an update, - to be able to choose font size - able to choose thinner lines such as the standard one you find in mt5 Thanks

    Alexander Zimmermann
    25
    Alexander Zimmermann 2022.07.01 08:04 
     

    Alles bestens und einfach. Seit langer gesucht und gefunden.

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    Filter:
    mastermind521
    14
    mastermind521 2026.07.08 17:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Charles Evan
    18
    Charles Evan 2026.05.14 00:56 
     

    Im stell in familiarization phase, as of now this is very useful to me but some of the problem is eventually the objects are freezing.

    Magnus Jonsson
    113
    Magnus Jonsson 2026.03.06 11:02 
     

    Eventually made all other objects on my charts freeze in position, could not change any of my levels etc, Had to delete template and start again, Obviously I threw out this product.

    hossein shariati
    352
    hossein shariati 2025.12.12 06:51 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    AGG.
    119
    AGG. 2025.03.23 01:46 
     

    Enhance the charting in MT5 a LOT, Yes, A Hell Lot! Thank you

    Satbieter
    346
    Satbieter 2023.07.13 07:37 
     

    Basically a very helpful tool but it does not work on the chart. The things can be used only 1 time and then no longer click that it is saved. It always jumps back to the arrow. Can you please fix this that one can use the tool without restrictions?

    Renato Fiche Junior
    29631
    Reply from developer Renato Fiche Junior 2023.07.14 02:41
    Send me a video please.
    Dura Radisic
    440
    Dura Radisic 2023.06.08 22:27 
     

    Overall a great tool, would be great if could do an update, - to be able to choose font size - able to choose thinner lines such as the standard one you find in mt5 Thanks

    Renato Fiche Junior
    29631
    Reply from developer Renato Fiche Junior 2023.07.14 02:42
    Thank you!
    Wagner Antonio
    27
    Wagner Antonio 2023.01.02 22:52 
     

    Não estou conseguindo instalar o Chart Pen. Estou seguindo o passo a passo, mas mesmo assim não estou conseguindo concretizar a instalação.

    Renato Fiche Junior
    29631
    Reply from developer Renato Fiche Junior 2023.01.02 23:24
    Após ter feito a compra, para instalar, você deve: 1) Entrar no MT5 e se autenticar com o seu login/senha do mql5.com através do menu "Ferramentas -> Opções" (aba Comunidade)
    2) Na área "Navegador", ir em "Mercado" e na sub-opção "Minhas compras"
    3) Vai aparecer todos os aplicativos gratuitos e pagos adquiridos no mql5.com
    4) Para instalar, basta clicar no botão "Instalar", disponível ao lado de cada aplicativo
    5) Após a instalação, o aplicativo fica disponível em no Navegador, dentro de "Indicadores", na sub-opção "Market"
    Alexander Zimmermann
    25
    Alexander Zimmermann 2022.07.01 08:04 
     

    Alles bestens und einfach. Seit langer gesucht und gefunden.

    franck serge
    74
    franck serge 2022.05.12 18:57 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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