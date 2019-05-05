Chart Pen PRO

It is a MetaTrader 5 integrated drawing tool inspired on the "Pointofix" software. You can paint, make annotations and drawings on the chart in real time. It works in multiple timeframes, that is, the drawings can be visualized in different timeframes. The drawings are also saved in files and can be restored even on MetaTrader restarting.





Simple and Pratical





Chart Pen is designed as simple, beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis. There is no existing drawing and painting tool that allows the level of customization that Chart Pen offers. Change color of your pen, choose brush size, save drawings, keep drawings attached to specific position in chart, and more.





Chart Pen is beautiful and easy. Interface is very clean and intuitive, just based on famous Pointofix software.



Features



Draw rectangles, trend lines, horizontal lines, arrows lines, icons (cross, check, up and down) on chart; Distance calculator in points (pips) Text annotations; Add your favorite indicators on chart, and draw on top of them; Scrool your chart and continue drawing. Your previous drawing will be attached to the chart and will not disapear; You can visualize yours drawings in multiple timeframes; Save your drawings and show to your friends later; Easy to remove with mouse click; Easy to select drawings to position adjustment; Solid colors; Colors with transparency; 4 different brush sizes; Smooths and fast drawing; Backgound color independent.

Chart Pen offers an experience and features unlike any other!



This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!