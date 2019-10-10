Chart Fixer
- Utilities
- Renato Fiche Junior
- Version: 1.0
Utility that allows you to set a specific date on the chart. You set a reference point through a vertical line and it is done! When changing timeframes, the reference point is always positioned at the center of the chart. That way you can analyze a specific date at different timeframes easily, without losing the reference point or scrolling the chart to it.
