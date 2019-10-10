Chart Fixer

5

Utility that allows you to set a specific date on the chart. You set a reference point through a vertical line and it is done! When changing timeframes, the reference point is always positioned at the center of the chart. That way you can analyze a specific date at different timeframes easily, without losing the reference point or scrolling the chart to it.


This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!


Reviews 8
mauro bianchi
261
mauro bianchi 2024.05.28 16:38 
 

Grazie davvero utile.

WillanG
47
WillanG 2024.02.06 17:46 
 

Un excelente Indicador me ayuda muchísimo en mi operativa diaria

dinco99
15
dinco99 2023.05.21 14:59 
 

Tx, usefull tool!

