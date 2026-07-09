Risk Copilot

"Risk Copilot" is a simple and powerful tool to manage risk (in % or $), calculate position size, define target based on Risk-Reward and send orders to market automatically.


Input Parameters:

  • PositionType = Buy ou Sell // Position Type
  • Risk = 0.3 // Risk (%)
  • RiskMoney = 0.0 // Risk ($)
  • RiskReward = 1.0 // Risk/Reward
  • OrderSplit = 1 // Order split (only for HEDGE accounts)
  • SLLineColor = clrGreen // Line Color (SL)
  • SLLineWidth = 1// Line Width (SL)
  • SLLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID // Line Style (SL)
  • TPLineColor = clrGoldenrod // Line Color (TP)
  • int TPLineWidth = 1 // Line Width (TP)
  • TPLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID // Line Style (TP)
  • EntryLineVisible = true // Entry Line Visible?
  • EntryLineColor = clrBlue // Line Color (Enrty)
  • int EntryLineWidth = 1 // Line Width (Enrty)
  • EntryLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID // Line Style (Enrty)
  • MagicNumber = 2026052714 // Magic Number
  • CommentForBuy = NULL // Comment for BUY trade
  • CommentForSell = NULL // Comment for SELL trade
  • CloseStopOrders = true   // Close STOP orders when close positions?
  • CloseLimitOrders = true  // Close LIMIT orders when close positions?
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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