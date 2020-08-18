Custom MA F12 Replay
- Indicators
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Renato Fiche JuniorI am a trader and software developer (C#, Java, MQL 4 and 5 etc).
- Version: 1.0
Moving average indicator to work with the F12 Replay simulation and replay tool.
In this way, the F12 Replay tool now supports the moving average indicator.
F12 Replay: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38313
This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!
Partners:
- "Águia Traders" team (Eagle Traders) by Larissa Sihle #aguiatraders #larissasihle
Input Parameters
- Period
- Shift
- Method
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