Custom MA F12 Replay

Moving average indicator to work with the F12 Replay simulation and replay tool.


In this way, the F12 Replay tool now supports the moving average indicator.


F12 Replay: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38313


This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!


Partners:


Input Parameters


  • Period
  • Shift
  • Method


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Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Smart Calculator
Renato Fiche Junior
4.75 (24)
Utilities
Simple utility to calculate margin and financial value according to the number of lots and points informed by the user. This is a product developed by the Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Partners: "Águia Traders"  team ( Eagle Traders ) by  Larissa Sihle  #aguiatraders #larissasihle Input Parameters - Balance : Account balance. The margin percentage will be calculated based on the balance informed by the user.
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Chart Pen PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
4.17 (6)
Indicators
It is a MetaTrader 5 integrated drawing tool inspired on the "Pointofix" software. You can paint, make annotations and drawings on the chart in real time. It works in multiple timeframes, that is, the drawings can be visualized in different timeframes. The drawings are also saved in files and can be restored even on MetaTrader restarting. Simple and Pratical Chart Pen is designed as simple, beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis. There is no existing drawing
FREE
AguiaTraders F12 PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
3.5 (2)
Indicators
This tool was developed to help traders on candle by candle and replay training. In the indicator settings, the user can set the training start datetime. The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime. So the user can make studies before starting the training. Starting the training, the user can simulate your trades quickly and easily! This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Input Parameters Training Start -  training
FREE
MTF Candles PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
1 (2)
Indicators
Tool that allows viewing candles in multiple timeframes. This way, it helps the analysis in multiple timeframes. This is another product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Input Parameters - Option 1 - TimeFrame: Standard MT5 timeframe - Option 2 - Custom TimeFrame (in minutes): Or, if this value is different from zero, the timeframe will be customized. This allows you to choose timeframe other than the MT5 standard. - Total Candles: Number of candles. -
FREE
MTF Charts PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
Utilities
Tool that allows viewing more than one timetime in the same window (up to 3 timeframes). Then, the tool helps the analysis in multiple timesframes. This is another product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Input Parameters - Timeframes 1, 2 and 3: Timeframes of sub-charts - Show Dates: Shows the dates on the sub-charts on the X-axis (Yes / No) - Show Prices: Shows on the Y-axis the prices in the sub-charts (Yes / No) - Show Subwindow: Shows the s
FREE
MTF Lines PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
3 (2)
Indicators
This indicator was developed to support multiple timeframe analysis. In the indicator settings, the user can set the color, width, and style of the horizontal lines for each timeframe. This way, when the horizontal lines are inserted into the chart, they will be plotted with the timeframe settings. MTF Lines also allows visibility control of another objets like rectangles, trend lines and texts. This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 4 and 5 users!
FREE
Load History
Renato Fiche Junior
4 (3)
Utilities
Script to load history of a symbol on determined timeframe (default M1). It is extracted from the MQL5 documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/timeseries_access Adapted by Renato Fiche Junior #melhoresferramentas #renato #larissasihle #aguiatraders Parâmetros de Entrada - Start datetime : the initial datetime from the history will be loaded - Timeframe to be loaded:  period that will be loaded
FREE
MTF Lines PRO for MT4
Renato Fiche Junior
3 (2)
Indicators
This indicator was developed to support multiple timeframe analysis. In the indicator settings, the user can set the color, width, and style of the horizontal lines for each timeframe. This way, when the horizontal lines are inserted into the chart, they will be plotted with the timeframe settings. MTF Lines also allows visibility control of another objets like rectangles, trend lines and texts. This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 4 and 5 users!
FREE
Chart Fixer
Renato Fiche Junior
5 (4)
Utilities
Utility that allows you to set a specific date on the chart. You set a reference point through a vertical line and it is done! When changing timeframes, the reference point is always positioned at the center of the chart. That way you can analyze a specific date at different timeframes easily, without losing the reference point or scrolling the chart to it. This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Partners: "Águia Traders"  team ( Eagle Trader
FREE
Risk Copilot
Renato Fiche Junior
Utilities
"Risk Copilot" is a s imple and powerful tool to manage risk (in % or $), calculate position size, define target based on Risk-Reward and send orders to market automatically. Input Parameters: PositionType = Buy ou Sell // Position Type Risk = 0.3 // Risk (%) RiskMoney = 0.0 // Risk ($) RiskReward = 1.0 // Risk/Reward OrderSplit = 1 // Order split (only for HEDGE accounts) SLLineColor = clrGreen // Line Color (SL) SLLineWidth = 1// Line Width (SL) SLLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID // Line Style (SL) T
FREE
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Aleksandr Tamonin
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Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 21:38 
 

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