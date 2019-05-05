MTF Lines PRO

This indicator was developed to support multiple timeframe analysis. In the indicator settings, the user can set the color, width, and style of the horizontal lines for each timeframe. This way, when the horizontal lines are inserted into the chart, they will be plotted with the timeframe settings.





MTF Lines also allows visibility control of another objets like rectangles, trend lines and texts.





This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 4 and 5 users!





Attention!







MTF Lines is a tool that helps users to control the horizontal lines visibility in multiple timeframes. The users have to insert them manually on the chart. So the lines are not plotted automatically by this indicator.





Input Parameters







The input parameters are just to set the style of the buttons:





Font Color

Option Button Background Color - background color when the buttons are not pressed

background color when the buttons are not pressed Option Button Background Color (Selected) - background color when the buttons are pressed

background color when the buttons are pressed Timeframe Button Background Color - background color when the timeframe buttons are not pressed

- background color when the timeframe buttons are not pressed Timeframe Button Background Color (Selected) - background color when the timeframe buttons are pressed

- background color when the timeframe buttons are pressed Timeframe Button Background Color (Disabled) - background color when the timeframe buttons are disabled (when the timeframe has no objects - lines/rectangles)

- background color when the timeframe buttons are disabled (when the timeframe has no objects - lines/rectangles) Show/Hide Option Buttons - show/hide option buttons

Total Sound Alerts - total number of sound alerts

total number of sound alerts Sound Alert Interval (seconds) - interval time between sound alerts

interval time between sound alerts Manage Rectangles - enable/disable the visibility control of rectangles

- enable/disable the visibility control of rectangles Manage Trend Lines - enable/disable the visibility control of trend lines

- enable/disable the visibility control of trend lines Manage Texts - enable/disable the visibility control of texts

- enable/disable the visibility control of texts Default Customized Object Style - default style of customized objects

- default style of customized objects Unselect Horizontal Lines on Insert - enable/disable automatic horizontal lines unselect when they are inserted on the chart

- enable/disable automatic horizontal lines unselect when they are inserted on the chart Unselect Objects on Customization - enable/disable automatic objects unselect when they are customized

- enable/disable automatic objects unselect when they are customized Auto Save/Load - allows objects synchronization between different charts of the same symbol. For this in all windows this parameter must be equal to "TRUE"



Toolbar



The indicator provides 5 options:

All - show all lines

- show all lines <= TF - show only the current and lower timeframe objects

- show only the current and lower timeframe objects TF - show only current timeframe objects

- show only current timeframe objects TF >= - show only the current and upper timeframe objects

- show only the current and upper timeframe objects Custom - choose the timeframes manually





Hot Keys





