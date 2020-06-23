MTF Candles PRO

1

Tool that allows viewing candles in multiple timeframes. This way, it helps the analysis in multiple timeframes.


This is another product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users!


Input Parameters


- Option 1 - TimeFrame: Standard MT5 timeframe

- Option 2 - Custom TimeFrame (in minutes): Or, if this value is different from zero, the timeframe will be customized. This allows you to choose timeframe other than the MT5 standard.

- Total Candles: Number of candles.

- Up Candle Color: Color of the high candles

- Down Candle Color: Color of the low candles

- Doji Candle Color: Color of the doji candles

- Shadow Color: Color of the candle shadows

- Width: Thickness of the candle contour line and shadows

- Fill Candle (true / false): Fill or not the candles

- Show Shadow (true / false): Show or not the candle shadows

- Show Current Candle (true / false): Whether or not to show the current candle


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4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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FOtopah
29
FOtopah 2023.08.15 18:20 
 

This indicator does not work. My first purchase on MQL5 has been such a bad experience. I am asking for a refund as it simply does not work. If an indicator does not work on MT5 simulator then how do you want traders to use it? It does not work on the MT5 terminal, and I was expecting a better support.

Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2022.08.13 19:11 
 

The indicator is great but when it opens a new candle it has a problem I hope the creator can solve that problem.

Renato Fiche Junior
29400
Reply from developer Renato Fiche Junior 2023.05.06 22:12
What is the problem?
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