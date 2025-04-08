Project Impulse XAUUSD

IMPULSE is a unique complex trading system, easy to use = launch and forget. The System is designed both for experienced traders (professional version) and new traders (settings already prepared by our team). The System is based on deversified desicion making approach based on market conditions which allows the algoruthm to pass hystory tests from 2013 with profound and stable results.

IMPULSE is trading on breakthrough and rebound from support and resistance levels.





This version was designed to trade XAUUSD.





Advantages:

1. Adaptaion to marjet conditions

2. Prooved track record on real accounts (more than 3 months history)

3. Signals released on Mql5.com and public account on MyFxBook.com

4. Cheap price for such comprehensive system

5. Online support 24/7





Additional Information:

1. Low and predictable DrawDown

2. Able to trade at Leverage 1:50, minimum required deposit to trade one cuurency - $100

3. Can be used with any broker

4. It is not a scalper (not sensytive to market quotes)

5. It is not a martingale

6. Every deal is controlled and has a definitive virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit

7. MT5 account type: HEDGING





Real account monitoring:

Telegram support: