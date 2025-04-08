Project Impulse XAUUSD

  • Experts
  • Sergey Yarmish
    Sergey Yarmish

    Sergey Yarmish

    Занимаюсь торговлей финансовыми инструментами с 2008 года.
    Последние 6 лет торгую на FOREX:
    - алгоритмическая торговля (cобственные разработки на mql4);
    - иногда ручной режим (опираюсь на свою аналитику, торгую по техническому анализу не забывая о важных новостях).
    1 topic 6 comments
  • Version: 3.6
  • Activations: 5

IMPULSE is a unique complex trading system, easy to use = launch and forget. The System is designed both for experienced traders (professional version) and new traders (settings already prepared by our team).

The System is based on deversified desicion making approach based on market conditions which allows the algoruthm to pass hystory tests from 2013 with profound and stable results.

IMPULSE is trading on breakthrough and rebound from support and resistance levels.

This version was designed to trade XAUUSD.

Advantages:
1. Adaptaion to marjet conditions
2. Prooved track record on real accounts (more than 3 months history)
3. Signals released on Mql5.com and public account on MyFxBook.com
4. Cheap price for such comprehensive system
5. Online support 24/7

Additional Information:
1. Low and predictable DrawDown
2. Able to trade at Leverage 1:50, minimum required deposit to trade one cuurency - $100
3. Can be used with any broker 
4. It is not a scalper (not sensytive to market quotes)
5. It is not a martingale
6. Every deal is controlled and has a definitive virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit
7. MT5 account type: HEDGING 

Real account monitoring:

Telegram support: 
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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