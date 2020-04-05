The GoldDigger

The GoldDigger — Adaptive AI Trading Intelligence

One engine. Every market. Built to think, not just execute.

The GoldDigger isn't a single-pair scalper bolted onto a magic indicator. It's a full adaptive trading intelligence — a signal engine, a risk manager, and an execution router built into one system that scans Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices and decides, trade by trade, how to enter, how big to size, and how to protect what it wins.

Why Traders Choose The GoldDigger

🧠 Adaptive AI Signal Engine

Every setup is scored 0–100 in real time, blending trend direction (dual EMA), trend strength (ADX), and momentum confirmation (candle-body expansion) into a single confidence score. Only signals that clear your minimum confidence threshold get traded — no threshold, no trade.

🌍 Universal Asset Compatibility

Run it on a single chart, a custom watchlist, or your entire Market Watch. XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, US30 — The GoldDigger doesn't care what's in the symbol name. It reads market structure, not tickers.

🎯 Three Execution Modes, Your Choice

  • Market — instant fills, zero hesitation.
  • Future — pending-order precision, entering only at your calculated level.
  • Both — dynamic routing that places a pending order when there's room to breathe, and falls back to a market fill when the opportunity's too close to wait.

🛡️ Risk Management That Actually Protects You

ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit sizing that adapts to each symbol's real volatility. Every position is sized from your risk percentage and checked against live free margin — the EA will skip a trade rather than force a position your account can't support. Daily loss and profit circuit breakers stop trading automatically once your limits are hit.

📊 Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Don't just trust the entry timeframe — confirm it. Set a higher timeframe (H4 by default, fully configurable) and The GoldDigger will only fire when the bigger picture agrees with the trade.

📰 Built-In Economic Calendar Filter

No fragile third-party news scrapers. The GoldDigger reads MT5's native Economic Calendar directly, automatically standing down around high-impact releases for the currencies in play.

⚙️ Full Trade Lifecycle Management

Break-even automation, ATR-based trailing stops, partial take-profit, and smart TP extension on high-confidence continuations — your winners are managed long after entry, not left to chance.

🔔 Stay Informed, Wherever You Are

Push notifications, email alerts, and terminal pop-ups on every trade opened and every daily limit hit — you're never in the dark about what your EA is doing.

🧩 Built for Real Accounts

Configurable position limits per symbol, spread filters, global order caps, and margin-safety scaling mean The GoldDigger adapts its behavior to the account size and broker conditions it's actually running on — not a fantasy backtest environment.

Preset files
follow this link to access preset files, download and import the appropriate preset file for your account size and rules, you can also modify the files to your preference.

preset files have been created for numerous kinds of accounts including prop firm and different accounts rules and broker.

Who It's For

Traders who want a system that reasons about the market instead of reacting to a single crossed line — whether you're running it on a single gold chart or scanning your entire watchlist for the next confirmed opportunity.

Risk Disclosure

Trading forex, metals, crypto CFDs, and indices carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, including backtested or simulated results, is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account and use risk settings appropriate to your capital before trading live.

The GoldDigger — Falo Innovative


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