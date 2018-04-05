Blotter Pips EA

Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners.

Key Features

Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest.

With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest. Optimized for the M5 Timeframe: Designed to perform best on the 5-minute timeframe, ensuring a balance between precision and opportunity.

Designed to perform best on the 5-minute timeframe, ensuring a balance between precision and opportunity. Enhanced Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot sizes, sets stop-loss (SL), and take-profit (TP) levels. You can increase the TP for higher rewards, but it is highly recommended not to adjust the SL for consistent performance.

Automatically calculates lot sizes, sets stop-loss (SL), and take-profit (TP) levels. You can increase the TP for higher rewards, but it is for consistent performance. Adaptive Strategies: Blotter Pips EA uses smart entry and exit rules based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and trend-following logic, ensuring trades align with market conditions.

NOTE : APPLY THE SETTINGS(IN THE SCREENSHOTS) WHILE BACKTESTING AND ON LIVE ACCOUNT FOR MAXIMUM RESULT



Rules for Profitable Trading

Avoid Trading During Volatile News Hours: To minimize risk, avoid running the EA during high-impact news events. Stick to the M5 Timeframe: This timeframe is optimal for the EA's algorithms and ensures reliable results. Do Not Adjust the Stop Loss (SL): The EA is programmed to manage risk effectively with pre-set SL levels. Adjusting these may compromise performance. Trade in Stable Market Conditions: Ensure market volatility aligns with the EA’s intended performance by trading during regular hours.

Recommendations

Use a VPS to ensure uninterrupted operation, as the EA requires 24/7 uptime to monitor and execute trades accurately.

A broker with low spreads and fast execution is recommended for best results.

Minimum deposit: $400 with leverage of 1:500.

With Blotter Pips EA, you get a robust and user-friendly trading solution that prioritizes your profitability and trading confidence. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting, Blotter Pips EA will guide you toward achieving consistent results.

Start trading smarter—let Blotter Pips EA do the heavy lifting for you!



