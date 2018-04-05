Blotter Pips

Blotter Pips EA

Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners.

Key Features

  • Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest.
  • Optimized for the M5 Timeframe: Designed to perform best on the 5-minute timeframe, ensuring a balance between precision and opportunity.
  • Enhanced Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot sizes, sets stop-loss (SL), and take-profit (TP) levels. You can increase the TP for higher rewards, but it is highly recommended not to adjust the SL for consistent performance.
  • Adaptive Strategies: Blotter Pips EA uses smart entry and exit rules based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and trend-following logic, ensuring trades align with market conditions.

NOTE : APPLY THE SETTINGS(IN THE SCREENSHOTS)  WHILE BACKTESTING AND ON LIVE ACCOUNT FOR MAXIMUM  RESULT

Rules for Profitable Trading

  1. Avoid Trading During Volatile News Hours: To minimize risk, avoid running the EA during high-impact news events.
  2. Stick to the M5 Timeframe: This timeframe is optimal for the EA's algorithms and ensures reliable results.
  3. Do Not Adjust the Stop Loss (SL): The EA is programmed to manage risk effectively with pre-set SL levels. Adjusting these may compromise performance.
  4. Trade in Stable Market Conditions: Ensure market volatility aligns with the EA’s intended performance by trading during regular hours.

Recommendations

  • Use a VPS to ensure uninterrupted operation, as the EA requires 24/7 uptime to monitor and execute trades accurately.
  • A broker with low spreads and fast execution is recommended for best results.
  • Minimum deposit: $400 with leverage of 1:500.

With Blotter Pips EA, you get a robust and user-friendly trading solution that prioritizes your profitability and trading confidence. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting, Blotter Pips EA will guide you toward achieving consistent results.

Start trading smarter—let Blotter Pips EA do the heavy lifting for you!


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Introducing TESTNET EA, a highly adaptive expert advisor designed to optimize your trading performance with precision and efficiency. Built with robust logic and utilizing cutting-edge technology, TESTNET EA incorporates Moving Average strategies, money management, and risk control to ensure consistent and reliable trading results. TESTNET EA is ideal for traders who value simplicity and effectiveness. It works seamlessly on any timeframe and symbol, providing flexibility to suit your trading
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