Price Action Day Trader


Special time limited offer: BUY for 30 USD.

Be a market analyst, not just a trader!

Stop wasting time by round-the-clock market mionitoring. Do your market analysis, set trading range and market sentiment for a day session and let this EA trade for you!

It was created to help all day traders using price action to distance themselves from the emotional influence caused by instant market monitoring and routine decisions to open and close trades which is the source of most trading mistakes.

Price Action Day Trader enables focusing exclusively on daily high-level market analysis, while the ongoing tactical decision-making is taken care of automatically.

EA works with trading range and market sentiment which must be set by user for every day session. This enables to adjust EA to current market conditions on daily basis.

Trading range is an area you plan to trade within in a daily session. Market sentiment then determines which trading direction is preffered for particular trading session (Buy, Sell or both).

EA identifies bullish price rejections in lower half of trading range and buys towards top of range. In upper half of trading range it identifies bearish price rejections and sells towards bottom of trading range.

Top of trading range or range maximum is a maximal sell price for day session (highest price below which it is still worthwhile to sell), range minimum is a minimal buy price (lowest price above which it is still worthwhile to buy).

EA buys in lower half of trading range and sells in higher half trading range, depending on market sentiment. Line marking center of trading range and separanting "buy and sell areas" is called balance point.

Market sentiment determines what types of trades are allowed during trading session. Buy sentiment means that buyers control the market and therefor EA is focused only on buy trading signals. Similarly in Sell market sentiment sellers are expected to control the market and EA picks only sell signals. Consolidation then means that there is no signifficant sentiment in the market and EA accepts both buy and sell trading signals. It is assumed that buyer and sellers are more or less in balance.

Trading signal

Trading signal consists of market sentiment, correct position of market price within trading range and confirmation by price rejection. Rejection is combination of fractal with price action pattern engulfing or pinbar.
  • BUY:
    • Market sentiment is BUY or Consolidation.
    • Price is below balance point.
    • One of two following situations occurs
      1. Price rejection is formed near (within stop loss limit) range minimum. Range minimum is then a stop loss for potential buy trade.
      2. For newly formed price rejection EA is able to find previous, lower price rejection. If previous price rejection is within stop loss limit from market price, it is then a stop loss for new buy trade.
  • SELL:
    • Market sentiment is SELL or Consolidation.
    • Price is above balance point.
    • One of two following situations occurs
      1. Price rejection occurs near (within stop loss limit) range maximum. Range maximum is then a stop loss for potential sell trade.
      2. For newly formed price rejection EA is able to find previous, higher price rejection. If previous price rejection is within stop loss limit from market price, it is then a stop loss for potential buy trade.

Stop loss

Stop loss is either boundary of trading range (range minimum for buy, range maximum for sell) or in case of double rejection it is previous price rejection.

Another alternative for managing risk and protect profits is to use trailing stop.

Target

Target of a trade is by default opposite boundary of trading range. If target is not set, trade lasts until end of trading session (see input parameter Target in Trading session section).

User manual

This is only high level description. Detailed manual including list of input parameters is here.

Demo

Before installing demo and testing this EA, please read section Backtesting in very end of user manual linked above. There is attached csv file with bulk market data as well as description how to use it with EA in Strategy tester to get best possible understanding of how EA works.

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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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