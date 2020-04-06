GoTrade
- Experts
- Denis Bogdanov
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Fully automatic trading system is a high-tech tool developed for trading on the Forex market. The signals generated by this system are based on careful analysis of overbought/oversold zones and application of trend filters. This allows you to reduce risks and increase the probability of successful trades.
The most effective signal patterns are observed on AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, AUDNZD pairs. This provides you with the opportunity to focus on the most promising market instruments.
The management of our trading system is intuitive thanks to a simple settings block. You will be able to customize the system according to your preferences and risk level.
If you are looking for a reliable tool to improve your forex performance, our automated trading system will be your reliable assistant in achieving your financial goals.
Settings:
|setting
|value
|Magic (0 - 99)
|A unique number for the robot to identify its positions. Valid values from 0 to 99
|Lot
|Volume of the first position (if the following setting is "0")
|Lot per balance sheet unit (0 = off)
|For each specified part of the balance, a volume equal to Lot will be opened. "0" = off.
Volume of the first position, if this setting is not equal to "0": Balance / Lot per balance sheet unit * Lot
For example balance sheet = $1000, Lot per balance sheet unit = $250, Lot = 0.01
1000 / 250 * 0.01 = 0.04 volume of the first position to be opened.
The volume will change dynamically relative to the balance.
|Volume multiplier to open the next position (0 = off)
|Position volume multiplier for opening a position on the following signal. "0" = off.