Fully automatic trading system is a high-tech tool developed for trading on the Forex market. The signals generated by this system are based on careful analysis of overbought/oversold zones and application of trend filters. This allows you to reduce risks and increase the probability of successful trades.

The most effective signal patterns are observed on AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, AUDNZD pairs. This provides you with the opportunity to focus on the most promising market instruments.

The management of our trading system is intuitive thanks to a simple settings block. You will be able to customize the system according to your preferences and risk level.

If you are looking for a reliable tool to improve your forex performance, our automated trading system will be your reliable assistant in achieving your financial goals.



Settings: