Ryanfxea

5

The Ea is running live account. 
Many Ea good on backtest but live is bad. 

This is running good.  If you have low capital, you can run cent/micro.
If you have more fund. you may run standard.

Trading Capital ( Suitable for cent/standard account )
Capital: $500
Lot: 0.01
Pair: EURUSD

Myfxbook link
myfxbook.com/members/ryanfxea/ryanfxea/8728879

Enjoy the ea :)

Reviews 1
Elvis A Soares Lucas
879
Elvis A Soares Lucas 2022.06.11 02:31 
 

This by far the best EA I have used. I have been using it for 2 days and it has given me consistent profits, can’t wait to see the profits after a month.

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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Fx7 Man
Cheong Kah Wai
Experts
------------------------------------ |          LIVE ACCOUNT          | ------------------------------------ Live account at mql5. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/457344 ------------------------------------ |          Suggestion               | ------------------------------------ Every $30 with 0.01 lot. Eg. $90 trade with 0.03 lot. Timeframe: m5 Suggest pair: Eurusd ( i only focus on EU pair )  One pair already profit well, please check mql5 result VPS: timezone UTC 00:00 -----------------
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Elvis A Soares Lucas
879
Elvis A Soares Lucas 2022.06.11 02:31 
 

This by far the best EA I have used. I have been using it for 2 days and it has given me consistent profits, can’t wait to see the profits after a month.

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