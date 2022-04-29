The Ea is running live account.

Many Ea good on backtest but live is bad.

This is running good. If you have low capital, you can run cent/micro.

If you have more fund. you may run standard.

Trading Capital ( Suitable for cent/standard account )

Capital: $500

Lot: 0.01

Pair: EURUSD

Myfxbook link

myfxbook.com/members/ryanfxea/ryanfxea/8728879

Enjoy the ea :)