Ryanfxea
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
The Ea is running live account.
Many Ea good on backtest but live is bad.
This is running good. If you have low capital, you can run cent/micro.
If you have more fund. you may run standard.
Trading Capital ( Suitable for cent/standard account )
Capital: $500
Lot: 0.01
Pair: EURUSD
Myfxbook link
myfxbook.com/members/ryanfxea/ryanfxea/8728879
Enjoy the ea :)
This by far the best EA I have used. I have been using it for 2 days and it has given me consistent profits, can’t wait to see the profits after a month.