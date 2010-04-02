EA TW79 Trend Filter Margintale control system


Hello; This product aims to open trades in the direction of the trend by using moving averages and thus increasing the number of successful trades. It forces the system to recover lost trades by using a margintale system. It also has the feature of using equity management. Input parameter descriptions: With Lots Auto:True-False options, it enables the use of equity management to be activated or deactivated. Lots Auto Divide: Sets the equity usage limit. Lots Fix: Determines the fixed lot amount. Lots Exponent: Determines the increase coefficient of the lot amount after the lost trade. Ema Fast:Fast ema period value Ema Slow:Slow ema period value Ema Trend:Trend period value Candle ID: The next number of bars to be entered after the signal to enter the process SL pips: Value of stop loss in pips TP pips: Value of Take profit in pips


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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Ea Tw79 Scalping Grid
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Tw79 Correlation matrix
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Ea Tw79 Adx Grid Scalping
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Experts
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Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
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Experts
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