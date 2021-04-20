Based on TheStrat by Rob Smith (@robintheblack) #thestrat , which is a trading method that Rob has developed over a 30 year career in the market.

This is TheStrat Timeframe Continuity scanner that allows you to constantly scan either the Stocks, Currency pairs, indices or commodities that you want to watch. The time frames that you can watch can be (Year, Quarter, Month, Week, Day, H4, H1, 15M and smaller if you feel like it). It tells what the current candle is doing. It is either inside bar (1) or engulfing candle (3) or either up or down (2U or 2D)

The screenshots do not do the scanner justice as it is a very powerful scanner