Range Volume Profile

The indicator Range Volume Profile shows the distribution of transactions on the price scale in a given time range. This tool simplifies the analysis of the market situation and helps to find the price levels where a large player is sitting.

Features:

shows the distribution of tick volumes relative to the price.

shows the distribution of real volumes relative to the price. If your broker provides them.

you can select the part of the chart that you want to explore.

for certain settings, the indicator shows only the levels where the most transactions are made. Accordingly, such levels are of interest to large market players.

Recommendations for use:

- the indicator can be used on any trading instrument.

- it works well on timeframes from M15 to D1.





If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.

Good luck and good trading.



