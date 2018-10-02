Range Volume Profile

Range Volume Profile

The indicator Range Volume Profile shows the distribution of transactions on the price scale in a given time range. This tool simplifies the analysis of the market situation and helps to find the price levels where a large player is sitting.

  Features:

  • shows the distribution of tick volumes relative to the price.
  • shows the distribution of real volumes relative to the price. If your broker provides them.
  • you can select the part of the chart that you want to explore.
  • for certain settings, the indicator shows only the levels where the most transactions are made. Accordingly, such levels are of interest to large market players.

 Recommendations for use:

   - the indicator can be used on any trading instrument.
   - it works well on timeframes from M15 to D1.

 

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.
Good luck and good trading.


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FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
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