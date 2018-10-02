Range Volume Profile
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Range Volume Profile
The indicator Range Volume Profile shows the distribution of transactions on the price scale in a given time range. This tool simplifies the analysis of the market situation and helps to find the price levels where a large player is sitting.
Features:
- shows the distribution of tick volumes relative to the price.
- shows the distribution of real volumes relative to the price. If your broker provides them.
- you can select the part of the chart that you want to explore.
- for certain settings, the indicator shows only the levels where the most transactions are made. Accordingly, such levels are of interest to large market players.
Recommendations for use:- the indicator can be used on any trading instrument.
- it works well on timeframes from M15 to D1.
Good luck and good trading.