Ultra AS MT5

The indicator is designed for binary options trading. The "period" parameter can be adjusted to fit your trading strategy, allowing you to customize the number and quality of signals. A red arrow pointing down indicates a sell signal, while a blue arrow pointing up indicates a buy signal.

Recommended expiration time is one candle. You can enter a trade either when the signal appears or on the next candle.

Attention: the signal may sometimes disappear on the current candle, so it's important to consider this when making decisions.

If you have any questions about how the indicator works or need advice, feel free to ask, and I will help.