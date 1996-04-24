Dragon SuperTrend OB indicator

he Dragon was an indicator developed to capture a new beginning of the trend, it is excellent in Binary Options and Forex and even B3 in the Mini Index and Mini Dolar.

It has 4 trend levels in 4 different Times Frames, so you can be sure that you are on the right side of the

trend!

It is very simple and easy to use, in the end I explain how we will operate with the

indicator!





Green Square Upward Trend. Red Square Downtrend. Gray or White square is Neutral Trend. Gray or White square is Neutral Trend. However for Binary Options it only enters when a new trend appears.

Green Square Upward Trend. Red Square Downtrend. Gray or White square is Neutral Trend. In this 2 line of squares we will configure our 2 TimeFrame - So if you operate in M1, you can leave it in M5 or in the Tempo that you think is best. This row 2 of squares serves as a better confirmation for the Period of Time you are operating.

Green Square Upward Trend. Red Square Downtrend. Gray or White square is Neutral Trend. In this 3 line of squares we will configure our 3 TimeFrame - Here the Time has to be greater than that of the 2 line. This 3 line of squares serves as an even better confirmation for the previous Times Frames.

Green Square Upward Trend. Red Square Downtrend. Gray or White square is Neutral Trend. In this 4 line of squares we will configure our 4 TimeFrame - Here the Time has to be greater than that of the 3 line. In Time has to be greater than that of the 3 line. This 4 line of squares serves as a Master confirmation for all previous Times Frames.

We will operate as follows, we calculate the strength of the trend with the amount of green or red squares in all lines. Consider each line with a 25% Percentage, so if all are the same color, it would be 100% of the trend is an entry. If you start now and all the red revision lines I recommend waiting for a bullish trend change to start trading. You can start trading if you have at least 3 lines with the same color, already consider this a strong trend and a good opportunity for trading. You can also operate with serum and follow the trend and thus have 4 to 9 operations in a row in a strong trend. You can stop giving serums by hand as soon as a square with the opposite color of your trend appears. In the photos below I will give some examples of buy and sell entries! There are 100% tickets for those who are more conservative and 75% tickets for those who like faster tickets! 100% = 4 squares of the same color, 75% 3 squares of the same color! You can use the satellite dish or another indicator to filter your entries!

Confirmation modes First Line Trend Confirmations:2 Line Trend Confirmations:3 Line Trend Confirmations4 Line Trend ConfirmationMain trend confirmation