Dragon SuperTrend OB

Dragon SuperTrend OB indicator 

he Dragon was an indicator developed to capture a new beginning of the trend, it is excellent in Binary Options and Forex and even B3 in the Mini Index and Mini Dolar.

It has 4 trend levels in 4 different Times Frames, so you can be sure that you are on the right side of the

trend!

It is very simple and easy to use, in the end I explain how we will operate with the

indicator!


Confirmation modes First Line Trend Confirmations:
  1. Green Square Upward Trend.
  2. Red Square Downtrend.
  3. Gray or White square is Neutral Trend.
  4. Gray or White square is Neutral Trend.
  5. However for Binary Options it only enters when a new trend appears.
2 Line Trend Confirmations:
  1. Green Square Upward Trend.
  2. Red Square Downtrend.
  3. Gray or White square is Neutral Trend.
  4. In this 2 line of squares we will configure our 2 TimeFrame - So if you operate in M1, you can leave it in M5 or in the Tempo that you think is best.
  5. This row 2 of squares serves as a better confirmation for the Period of Time you are operating.
3 Line Trend Confirmations
  1. Green Square Upward Trend.
  2.  Red Square Downtrend.
  3. Gray or White square is Neutral Trend.
  4. In this 3 line of squares we will configure our 3 TimeFrame - Here the Time has to be greater than that of the 2 line.
  5. This 3 line of squares serves as an even better confirmation for the previous Times Frames.
4 Line Trend Confirmation
  1.  Green Square Upward Trend.
  2.  Red Square Downtrend.
  3. Gray or White square is Neutral Trend.
  4. In this 4 line of squares we will configure our 4 TimeFrame - Here the Time has to be greater than that of the 3 line.
  5. In Time has to be greater than that of the 3 line.
  6. This 4 line of squares serves as a Master confirmation for all previous Times Frames.
Main trend confirmation
  1. We will operate as follows, we calculate the strength of the trend with the amount of green or red squares in all lines.
  2. Consider each line with a 25% Percentage, so if all are the same color, it would be 100% of the trend is an entry.
  3. If you start now and all the red revision lines I recommend waiting for a bullish trend change to start trading.
  4. You can start trading if you have at least 3 lines with the same color, already consider this a strong trend and a good opportunity for trading.
  5. You can also operate with serum and follow the trend and thus have 4 to 9 operations in a row in a strong trend.
  6. You can stop giving serums by hand as soon as a square with the opposite color of your trend appears.
  7. In the photos below I will give some examples of buy and sell entries!
  8. There are 100% tickets for those who are more conservative and 75% tickets for those who like faster tickets!
  9. 100% = 4 squares of the same color, 75% 3 squares of the same color!
  10. You can use the satellite dish or another indicator to filter your entries!

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Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
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Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
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Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
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Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
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SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
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Experts
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