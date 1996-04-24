Dragon SuperTrend OB
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dragon SuperTrend OB indicator
Confirmation modes First Line Trend Confirmations:
he Dragon was an indicator developed to capture a new beginning of the trend, it is excellent in Binary Options and Forex and even B3 in the Mini Index and Mini Dolar.
It has 4 trend levels in 4 different Times Frames, so you can be sure that you are on the right side of the
trend!
It is very simple and easy to use, in the end I explain how we will operate with the
indicator!
Confirmation modes First Line Trend Confirmations:
- Green Square Upward Trend.
- Red Square Downtrend.
- Gray or White square is Neutral Trend.
- Gray or White square is Neutral Trend.
- However for Binary Options it only enters when a new trend appears.
- Green Square Upward Trend.
- Red Square Downtrend.
- Gray or White square is Neutral Trend.
- In this 2 line of squares we will configure our 2 TimeFrame - So if you operate in M1, you can leave it in M5 or in the Tempo that you think is best.
- This row 2 of squares serves as a better confirmation for the Period of Time you are operating.
- Green Square Upward Trend.
- Red Square Downtrend.
- Gray or White square is Neutral Trend.
- In this 3 line of squares we will configure our 3 TimeFrame - Here the Time has to be greater than that of the 2 line.
- This 3 line of squares serves as an even better confirmation for the previous Times Frames.
- Green Square Upward Trend.
- Red Square Downtrend.
- Gray or White square is Neutral Trend.
- In this 4 line of squares we will configure our 4 TimeFrame - Here the Time has to be greater than that of the 3 line.
- In Time has to be greater than that of the 3 line.
- This 4 line of squares serves as a Master confirmation for all previous Times Frames.
- We will operate as follows, we calculate the strength of the trend with the amount of green or red squares in all lines.
- Consider each line with a 25% Percentage, so if all are the same color, it would be 100% of the trend is an entry.
- If you start now and all the red revision lines I recommend waiting for a bullish trend change to start trading.
- You can start trading if you have at least 3 lines with the same color, already consider this a strong trend and a good opportunity for trading.
- You can also operate with serum and follow the trend and thus have 4 to 9 operations in a row in a strong trend.
- You can stop giving serums by hand as soon as a square with the opposite color of your trend appears.
- In the photos below I will give some examples of buy and sell entries!
- There are 100% tickets for those who are more conservative and 75% tickets for those who like faster tickets!
- 100% = 4 squares of the same color, 75% 3 squares of the same color!
- You can use the satellite dish or another indicator to filter your entries!