Signal Alerts Max

What the Tool Does

SignalAlerts Max watches several indicators:


RSI

MACD

Stochastic

CCI

DeMarker

RVI

EMA Trend Filter (optional)


Whenever any enabled indicator crosses above or crosses below a level, the tool sends alerts:


✔ Terminal Pop-up


✔ Push Notifications
Sends alerts to phone via MT5 app.


 How To Set Up Push Notifications On Metatrader 4 & 5 - YouTube

Important Notes

  • Your PC must be connected to the internet

  • MT5 desktop must be running (or in VPS)

  • You do NOT need to keep the mobile app open






.

