Close Trades Premium MT5

Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management.

One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trades script.

Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make my trading more efficient...I experienced situations when trading where I wanted to close a trade and found the manual process not ideal because it was slow especially if I was trading on a very low timeframe. The ease with which I am now able to close out trades is just awesome.

Making a script to automate this process of closing sending orders has worked out great for me. It has served me very well and I am confident it will serve you well too. 

If you have any feedback for me about the script and how I can make it better, please don't hesitate to share. I will like to hear it!


DESCRIPTION OF SCRIPT

This script automates the closing of all currently open buy or sell orders or specified open trade of your choice. After running the script all open orders will close one after the order till all open orders are closed.

Attached is a video carefully explaining how the script works and showing it in action. 


***** Click on the Buy Button and get your "Close Trades" script today  *****


Happy Trading!


Video Close Trades Premium MT5
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Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
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Close Trades Premium MT4
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilities
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Tra
Lot Size Calculator Premium MT4
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
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I started of as a complete novice in trading not understanding what a pip was, not understanding leverage or how to factor in risk to manage my trades. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management. One thing I am not worried about though is getting the right volume to match the risk for each trade. Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make m
The Bollinger Residor
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Experts
Introducing "The Bollinger Residor" It focuses on the strengths of the Bollinger Bands and RSI indicators and sends entry signals based on a pre-defined set of entry rules. This EA has been rigorously tested and has been found to perform best on USDCAD and on the H1 timeframe.  The optimal settings for the Bollinger Bands and RSI that produce the optimal results have been hard coded into the EA. Lot Size: The EA will calculate the optimal lotsize given an input risk percent. You can change the v
Lot Size Calculator Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilities
I started of as a complete novice in trading not understanding what a pip was, not understanding leverage or how to factor in risk to manage my trades. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management. One thing I am not worried about though is getting the right volume to match the risk for each trade. Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make m
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