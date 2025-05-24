FlashKey

Flashkey - Professional Keyboard - Seteable Shortcuts for MT4

Professional investors do not use a mouse, use shortcuts

FlashKey is a program that allows the user to operate very quickly in the financial markets trought HOTKEYS (shortcuts).

With all functions executed DIRECTLY FROM THE KEYBOARD. Turn an ordinary computer into a PROFESSIONAL TRADING KEYBOARD

Features:

  • Quickly open orders to market
  • Simultaneously send many pending orders
  • Close all positions
  • Covers positions to Breackeven
  • Modify Stop Loss or Take Profit
  • Sell or buy near key moving averages
  • Manage sales separately from Purchases
  • Independent configuration for each asset operated
  • It works on all Forex Assets and CFDs
  • Is case sensitive
  • Set your own hotkeys

Functions to Set:

  • Graphic Preview of the next trade
  • Orders instantly to the market
  • Pending Orders, above or below the market
  • Grid Orders above or below the market
  • Grid Orders to 3 diferents moving averages
  • Close all
  • Close all buys
  • Close all sells
  • Delete Pendings Orders
  • Breackeven buys, sell or all
  • Handle TP and SL
  • Stop and Reverse for all trades at same time
  • Tree Risk size presets based on Account Percentage

