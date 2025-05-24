FlashKey
- Utilities
- CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 24 May 2025
- Activations: 10
Flashkey - Professional Keyboard - Seteable Shortcuts for MT4
Professional investors do not use a mouse, use shortcuts
FlashKey is a program that allows the user to operate very quickly in the financial markets trought HOTKEYS (shortcuts).
With all functions executed DIRECTLY FROM THE KEYBOARD. Turn an ordinary computer into a PROFESSIONAL TRADING KEYBOARD
Features:
- Quickly open orders to market
- Simultaneously send many pending orders
- Close all positions
- Covers positions to Breackeven
- Modify Stop Loss or Take Profit
- Sell or buy near key moving averages
- Manage sales separately from Purchases
- Independent configuration for each asset operated
- It works on all Forex Assets and CFDs
- Is case sensitive
- Set your own hotkeys
Functions to Set:
- Graphic Preview of the next trade
- Orders instantly to the market
- Pending Orders, above or below the market
- Grid Orders above or below the market
- Grid Orders to 3 diferents moving averages
- Close all
- Close all buys
- Close all sells
- Delete Pendings Orders
- Breackeven buys, sell or all
- Handle TP and SL
- Stop and Reverse for all trades at same time
- Tree Risk size presets based on Account Percentage