Equity Protection EA MT5

EQUITY PROTECTION EA -MT5-
Account protector to avoid big losses

 General Features:

  • Full control over the results of a trading session.-
  • Controls the overall result, for all forex symbols, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Control is done over the global equity.-
  • Close all trades, on all symbols, when reaching a profit or loss rate.-
  • Changeable configurations in both amount and percentages.-
  • Protection of results by trailing stop global.-
  • Record of results achieved for the session (greater equity and lower equity).-
  • All calculations always performed on the balance sheet when logging in, so it does not influence the closing or opening of trades.

New Features!

  • Option to Close the platform automatically when take profit or stop loss are triggered.-
  • Notifications features: Options to Send a Report to your Phone (push Notification) or an email when TP/SL level are trigger.-
  • Option to Delete pending orders when TP/SL are triggered.- 
  • Option to Take an Screenshot and save in a file when TP/SL are triggered.-
  • Option to Change the font size.-
  • Option to put values by default in Take Profit % and Stop Loss %


User's Guide: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Eo1WXduS525Ww1azzSkktxn64t6tW19/view?usp=sharing

 

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Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
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Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
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DETECT THE TREND AND THE BEST PRICE TO ENTER A TRADE Trend Detection for perfect entry - Distinguish the direction of thetrend and its strength, showing a line of different colors depending on whether the trend is strong bullish, weak bullish, strong bearish or weak bearish.- Best Entry point for perfect entry - Shows an area with the best entry in favor of trend. Never trade against the trend again. Entry signals and alerts - When the price is in a valid zone, it sends pop up alerts, telephon
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Indicators
Extreme Price Meter Based on historical market information, the indicator calculates what will be the next   price extreme   with a   high probability of a reversal. It generates 2 price bands where there is a high probability of buying or selling.It is easy to see the  high accuracy  of the indicator considering the arrows it places when a candle closes outside the probability bands. Notifications: for desktop, phone, and email.
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sivorobertgmailcom
673
sivorobertgmailcom 2022.11.15 07:10 
 

Although the utility tool works, the developer does not follow up on his promised modification of this tool. Therefore the after-sales-service of this developer is truly disappointing. Stay away from this developer.

Ross
49
Ross 2021.02.19 13:42 
 

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