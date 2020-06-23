Equity Protection EA MT5
- Utilities
-
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIAtelegram: @CarlosValloggia
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 28 September 2020
- Activations: 10
EQUITY PROTECTION EA -MT5-
Account protector to avoid big losses
Account protector to avoid big losses
General Features:
- Full control over the results of a trading session.-
- Controls the overall result, for all forex symbols, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Control is done over the global equity.-
- Close all trades, on all symbols, when reaching a profit or loss rate.-
- Changeable configurations in both amount and percentages.-
- Protection of results by trailing stop global.-
- Record of results achieved for the session (greater equity and lower equity).-
- All calculations always performed on the balance sheet when logging in, so it does not influence the closing or opening of trades.
New Features!
- Option to Close the platform automatically when take profit or stop loss are triggered.-
- Notifications features: Options to Send a Report to your Phone (push Notification) or an email when TP/SL level are trigger.-
- Option to Delete pending orders when TP/SL are triggered.-
- Option to Take an Screenshot and save in a file when TP/SL are triggered.-
- Option to Change the font size.-
- Option to put values by default in Take Profit % and Stop Loss %
User's Guide: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Eo1WXduS525Ww1azzSkktxn64t6tW19/view?usp=sharing
Although the utility tool works, the developer does not follow up on his promised modification of this tool. Therefore the after-sales-service of this developer is truly disappointing. Stay away from this developer.