Perfect Entry Indicator MT5

DETECT THE TREND AND THE BEST PRICE TO ENTER A TRADETrend Detection for perfect entry

- Distinguish the direction of thetrend and its strength, showing a line of different colors depending on whether the trend is strong bullish, weak bullish, strong bearish or weak bearish.-

Best Entry point for perfect entry - Shows an area with the best entry in favor of trend. Never trade against the trend again.Entry signals and alerts - When the price is in a valid zone, it sends pop up alerts, telephone and mail, and suggests a trade according to the settings entered.Trade Suggestion - The trade can have 3 different ways to calculate the stop loss.- - Shows the opening price of the trade. - Shows up to four take profits depending on the stop loss.Sideways filter, always trade in favor of the trend - The indicator has a side filter, so as not to operate in areas without trend. Stronger filtering does not allow the indicator to generate signals on weak trends - You can set the sensitivity of the zones. Increasing the sensitivity will give entry into smaller retracements and reducing the sensitivity will give entry into deeper retracements. - The zones can also differentiate their sensitivity for upward or downward trends, this is because, as the downtrends are faster, it is convenient to have a higher sensitivity for them. - You can configure the colors of the lines and zones.High Accurate Signals

- Generates high probability signals.

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