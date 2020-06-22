Equity Protection EA MT4General Features:
- Full control over the results of a trading session.-
- Controls the overall result, for all forex symbols, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Control is done over the global equity.-
- Close all trades, on all symbols, when reaching a profit or loss rate.-
- Changeable configurations in both amount and percentages.-
- Protection of results by trailing stop global.-
- Record of results achieved for the session (greater equity and lower equity).-
- All calculations always performed on the balance sheet when logging in, so it does not influence the closing or opening of trades.-
- In Metatrader 4 you have the possibility to close individual trades with a certain percentage in profit or loss of the account.-
- Option to Close the platform automatically when take profit or stop loss are triggered.-
- Notifications features: Options to Send a Report to your Phone (push Notification) or an email when TP/SL level are trigger.-
- Option to Delete pending orders when TP/SL are triggered.-
- Option to Take an Screenshot and save in a file when TP/SL are triggered.-
- Option to Change the font size.-
- Option to put values by default in Take Profit % and Stop Loss %
- Deactivate AutoTrading: when the global stop loss or take profit level is reached, Equity protection will deactivate Autotrading to prevent other EA's from opening new trades.
IMPORTANT: for rules of the Metaquotes market the function TURN OFF AUTOTRADING is not available, if you need to use that function please contact me by email: tradingxbots@gmail.com
- Control by direction: close all the operations of an address, when this type of operations reaches a% of the account (example closes all the sales when they reach -3% of the account)
- Equity Report: every few minutes configurable by the user, the Equity of that moment will be printed in the "Experts" tab. The objective is to be able to see a history of the global evolution of the operations.
Good EA and good support, exactly what I needed!