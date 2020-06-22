Equity Protection EA

5


Equity Protection EA MT4

General Features:
  • Full control over the results of a trading session.-
  • Controls the overall result, for all forex symbols, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Control is done over the global equity.-
  • Close all trades, on all symbols, when reaching a profit or loss rate.-
  • Changeable configurations in both amount and percentages.-
  • Protection of results by trailing stop global.-
  • Record of results achieved for the session (greater equity and lower equity).-
  • All calculations always performed on the balance sheet when logging in, so it does not influence the closing or opening of trades.-
  • In Metatrader 4 you have the possibility to close individual trades with a certain percentage in profit or loss of the account.-
  • Option to Close the platform automatically when take profit or stop loss are triggered.- 
  • Notifications features: Options to Send a Report to your Phone (push Notification) or an email when TP/SL level are trigger.-
  • Option to Delete pending orders when TP/SL are triggered.- 
  • Option to Take an Screenshot and save in a file when TP/SL are triggered.-
  • Option to Change the font size.-
  • Option to put values by default in Take Profit % and Stop Loss %
  • Deactivate AutoTrading: when the global stop loss or take profit level is reached, Equity protection will deactivate Autotrading to prevent other EA's from opening new trades. 
    IMPORTANT: for rules of the Metaquotes market the function TURN OFF AUTOTRADING is not available, if you need to use that function please contact me by email: tradingxbots@gmail.com
  • Control by direction: close all the operations of an address, when this type of operations reaches a% of the account (example closes all the sales when they reach -3% of the account)
  • Equity Report: every few minutes configurable by the user, the Equity of that moment will be printed in the "Experts" tab. The objective is to be able to see a history of the global evolution of the operations.

Reviews 3
mateoc01
24
mateoc01 2023.07.03 18:55 
 

Good EA and good support, exactly what I needed!

Clint S
84
Clint S 2023.01.18 21:43 
 

CARLOS FULLY DESERVES THESE 5 STARS! First review I've posted on here...not much of a testimonial guy but this one is well deserved. I have been combing the internet for the last few weeks looking for what I thought was a very simple EA to a very common problem. I wanted a reliable EA to record the maximum drawdown that occurred on each of my accounts each week paired with a bot that could lock out our trading bots in the event that the account hit my desired goal for the week (take profit) or close out trades and shut off the bots from trading if our dd went over a set %. Sounds simple enough. myfxbook and fxblue have great stats for data mining but they do not track the dd even remotely accurately. In the last few weeks I have tested a couple dozen different EAs for this purpose. This is the second one that I have paid for the first didn't really work that well. Most drwadown tracking bots reduce the max drawdown tthat the account hit at some point in the week. This EA is very well thought out and functions exactly as described. It doesn't use much in the way of system resources (important as I am always running about 20 mt4 terminals on each of our VPS's). The dashboard is well designed without clutter and very professional looking. It records data during the week (highest and lowest equity) perfectly and stops out instantly immediately if TP or SL is hit. The best feature I think whick nobody else seems to have thought of is the screenshot reature. It automatically takes a screenshot when the bot is turned off or is triggered so over time in your account you have a record of how things went week by week. Also excellent service. Carlos answered my dozen questions before buying and a number after buying the same day. Great work. Another satisfied customer of yours

sika831
365
sika831 2022.11.17 16:07 
 

Carlos did an excellent job with this Equity EA. Very smart programmer. All inputs are well thought out.

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mateoc01
24
mateoc01 2023.07.03 18:55 
 

Good EA and good support, exactly what I needed!

Clint S
84
Clint S 2023.01.18 21:43 
 

CARLOS FULLY DESERVES THESE 5 STARS! First review I've posted on here...not much of a testimonial guy but this one is well deserved. I have been combing the internet for the last few weeks looking for what I thought was a very simple EA to a very common problem. I wanted a reliable EA to record the maximum drawdown that occurred on each of my accounts each week paired with a bot that could lock out our trading bots in the event that the account hit my desired goal for the week (take profit) or close out trades and shut off the bots from trading if our dd went over a set %. Sounds simple enough. myfxbook and fxblue have great stats for data mining but they do not track the dd even remotely accurately. In the last few weeks I have tested a couple dozen different EAs for this purpose. This is the second one that I have paid for the first didn't really work that well. Most drwadown tracking bots reduce the max drawdown tthat the account hit at some point in the week. This EA is very well thought out and functions exactly as described. It doesn't use much in the way of system resources (important as I am always running about 20 mt4 terminals on each of our VPS's). The dashboard is well designed without clutter and very professional looking. It records data during the week (highest and lowest equity) perfectly and stops out instantly immediately if TP or SL is hit. The best feature I think whick nobody else seems to have thought of is the screenshot reature. It automatically takes a screenshot when the bot is turned off or is triggered so over time in your account you have a record of how things went week by week. Also excellent service. Carlos answered my dozen questions before buying and a number after buying the same day. Great work. Another satisfied customer of yours

sika831
365
sika831 2022.11.17 16:07 
 

Carlos did an excellent job with this Equity EA. Very smart programmer. All inputs are well thought out.

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